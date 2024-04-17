Stray Kids surprised their fans and the K-pop community with a special announcement: they will collaborate with the immensely talented singer, songwriter, and composer Charlie Puth.

The collaboration, “Lose My Breath,” will be released in the coming days, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming digital single.

This marks the first-ever collaboration between K-pop sensation Stray Kids and global phenomenon Charlie Puth, further enhancing anticipation for the song’s release.

The announcement was made via Stray Kids’ official social media page, accompanied by a poster bearing the message, ‘Stray Kids everywhere, all around the world. You make Stray Kids stay.’

This collaboration with Charlie Puth signifies a significant milestone for the group, hinting at potential future partnerships with international artists.

Scheduled for release on May 10, 2024

Stray Kids previously featured in Lil Durk’s remix version of the track “All My Life” in 2023. The highly anticipated single “Lose My Breath” is scheduled for release on May 10, 2024.

Stray Kids, comprised of eight members—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.— was formed by JYP Entertainment through a survival show of the same name.

The group gained immense popularity with the release of “God’s Menu” from their debut studio album, “Go Live.”

Official comeback in June 2024

In addition to their upcoming collaboration with Charlie Puth, Stray Kids is gearing up for an official comeback in June 2024, following the release of their eighth EP, “Rock-Star,” in November 2024.

Furthermore, they are slated to headline major music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, BST Hyde Park in London, and I-Days in Milan, adding to their impressive roster of achievements.

Charlie Puth, also known by his full name Charles Otto Puth Jr., is an American singer-songwriter who rose to fame through a combination of talent, social media savvy, and some early industry connections.

He gained initial recognition through his song covers, which were uploaded to YouTube.