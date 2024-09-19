Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

ByLydia Koh

September 19, 2024
KOREA: According to Soompi, Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min will be starring in the upcoming drama “Bunny and Her Boys” (working title), which is based on a well-liked webtoon. Set at a university, the story follows Ban Hee Jin, a talented sculpture student who, after a failed first love, becomes entangled with several handsome men.

Roh Jeong Eui will portray Ban Hee Jin, also known as “Bunny.” As a top student in the sculpture department at Yein University, she excels academically and socially. However, her romantic life takes a downturn after a disastrous first love, earning her the label “love fool.” As various attractive men enter her life, her journey through love becomes more complex.

Photo: Instagram/Roh Jeong Eui

Captivate viewers with charm

Lee Chae Min plays Hwang Jae Yeol, a standout student in the Visual Design Department with aspirations of becoming an art director. Known for his combination of strength and kindness, he is admired by his peers, and his portrayal is expected to captivate viewers with his charm.

Jo Joon Young will portray Cha Ji Won, a top student from a wealthy family, boasting intelligence, looks, and charisma. As a romantic campus hero, his character embodies the ideal that many freshmen aspire to.

MBC is planning to premiere “Bunny and Her Boys” in the first half of 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!

Versatile acting skills

Lee Chae Min is a South Korean actor who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his impressive performances. Known for his charming personality and versatile acting skills, he has quickly gained popularity among fans. He has emerged as a promising talent in the Korean drama scene, capturing the attention of audiences with his roles in various projects.

He has appeared in popular dramas such as “High Class,” “Love All Play,” and “Crash Course in Romance,” where he has demonstrated his ability to deliver compelling performances.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom hits new milestone on Spotify, surpassing 100 million plays in less than two months

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Dear Hyeri drama photos: Shin Hye Sun reveals her new secret personality after severe emotional trauma

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

BABYMONSTER unleashes the magic! — Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from their final Kobe fan meeting

September 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Young South Koreans embrace DIY finance, driving the rise of YouTube-fuelled investors

September 19, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

YouTube and Shopee come together in e-commerce partnership

September 19, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Lifestyle

SG worker asks how to handle negativity from “toxic bosses who are lazy, shift blame to others, and provide no support”

September 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.