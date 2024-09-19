Roh Jeong Eui will portray Ban Hee Jin, also known as “Bunny.” As a top student in the sculpture department at Yein University, she excels academically and socially. However, her romantic life takes a downturn after a disastrous first love, earning her the label “love fool.” As various attractive men enter her life, her journey through love becomes more complex.

Lee Chae Min plays Hwang Jae Yeol, a standout student in the Visual Design Department with aspirations of becoming an art director. Known for his combination of strength and kindness, he is admired by his peers, and his portrayal is expected to captivate viewers with his charm.

Jo Joon Young will portray Cha Ji Won, a top student from a wealthy family, boasting intelligence, looks, and charisma. As a romantic campus hero, his character embodies the ideal that many freshmen aspire to.

MBC is planning to premiere “Bunny and Her Boys” in the first half of 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!

Lee Chae Min is a South Korean actor who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his impressive performances. Known for his charming personality and versatile acting skills, he has quickly gained popularity among fans. He has emerged as a promising talent in the Korean drama scene, capturing the attention of audiences with his roles in various projects.

He has appeared in popular dramas such as “High Class,” “Love All Play,” and “Crash Course in Romance,” where he has demonstrated his ability to deliver compelling performances.