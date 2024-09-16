Dear Hyeri drama photos: Shin Hye Sun reveals her new secret personality after severe emotional trauma

KOREA: Dear Hyeri is an eagerly anticipated psychological romance drama featuring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, and Kang Hoon in leading roles, as reported by PINKVILLA.

The story blends psychological depth with romance, comedy, and emotional warmth, sparking excitement among fans for both its star-studded cast and talented production team.

On Sept 16, ENA released new stills from Dear Hyeri, showcasing two sides of the main character, played by Shin Hye Sun.

She portrays Eun Ho, a struggling announcer who, after experiencing heartbreak, develops a second, happier personality named Hyeri. Initially unaware of her new alter ego, Eun Ho navigates between her two lives.

Interest is building

The drama is set to premiere on Sept 23 on ENA and will also stream on Genie TV Original. While a global release date is yet to be announced, interest is already building.

Dear Hyeri follows the story of an announcer who has worked in the industry for 14 years but remains largely unknown. To make ends meet, she also works as a parking assistant. Deep emotional scars lead to the emergence of her hidden, cheerful personality.

At her workplace, she reunites with her ex-boyfriend, who also carries past traumas. Together, they begin a journey of healing and self-discovery.

Talented cast

The series’ director, Jung Ji Hyun, is most recognised for his work on successful dramas like Mr. Sunshine and King: Eternal Monarch. The screenplay was written by Han Ga Ram, who is known for “When the Weather is Fine.”

The cast includes well-known actors like Shin Hye Sun (from “Mr. Queen” and “Welcome to Samdalri“), Kang Hoon (from “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse“), and Lee Jin Wook (from “Sweet Home“).

Over at social media, a commenter said, “❤️❤️❤️ coming soon,” while another one said, “September 23rd pls come be faster 😢.” “What a surprise! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote another commenter.