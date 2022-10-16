Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 16

- Advertisement -

Maid says she feels sad & disappointed her employer will hold 2 months’ salary when she goes on home leave next week, asks ‘may i know for what reason?’

A woman asked if employers deduct or hold back their helper’s salary when the helper goes on vacation, explaining that this is the case with one of her friends. On the FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) Facebook page, the woman posed a question to employers who are part of the group: “Do you deduct/ hold your helpers salary when they are taking their home leave? And may i know for what reason? Are you worr(ied) if maybe they didn’t come back to SG after their home leave done?” Read more here…

Gold garlic from gold oil? — Customer shocked at $63.60 price tag for 350 grams of fried garlic, asks ‘Is the inflation really bad now?’

A customer asked if inflation is “really bad now” after getting shocked at the price of one container of fried garlic, which was selling for $63.60. “I didnt know a small tub of 350gr fried garlic can cost $63.60 Read more here…

Daughter seeks public help for evidence or witness of her mum’s alleged assault at Jurong Port Rd

A woman took to social media to appeal for help after her mother was assaulted on Friday (Oct 15) at around 5:00 pm.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Saturday morning, Ms Hui Hui wrote,

“My mum was assaulted by a middle-aged man at a bus stop opposite 24 Jurong Port Rd .

I would like to seek help for any proof of evidence of the assault .

Police report has been made, CT scan and xray done too.”

Read more here…

XBB COVID-19 wave: What you need to know about the subvariant driving the increase of cases in Singapore

Covid-19 infections have been on the rise again in Singapore, largely due to the Omicron XBB subvariant. The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued an advisory on Saturday (Oct 15) regarding this recent surge in XBB cases regarding the steps it’s been taking to ensure that the country’s healthcare systems remain protected.

MOH said that the peak of XBB infections is expected to hit around mid-November, and assured the public that there are enough ICU, hospital and COVID-19 Treatment Facility (CTF) beds to manage the upcoming wave.

Read more here…

Step aside, Orchard, it’s Little India’s time to shine; Singapore’s “coolest neighbourhood” for 2022, and we’ll show you why…

One of Singapore’s best-kept secrets is a secret no longer, with Little India being named the country’s “coolest neighbourhood” for 2022.

Not only was it named the year’s must-see at a time when tourists are flocking back after two years of the Covid pandemic, but Little India was also listed by London-based global media firm Time Out Group as the 19th coolest neighbourhood in the world.

Read more here…

