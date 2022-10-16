Gold garlic from gold oil? — Customer shocked at $63.60 price tag for 350 grams of fried garlic, asks ‘Is the inflation really bad now?’

- Advertisement -

A customer asked if inflation is “really bad now” after getting shocked at the price of one container of fried garlic, which was selling for $63.60.

“I didnt know a small tub of 350gr fried garlic can cost $63.60

Unbelievable!” Ms Aisyah Lim, a Facebook user, wrote in response to the Oct 15 (Saturday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

“Double check price before you cart your item.

Brought this to cashier, was about to pay, but was shock and it is really $63.60 in the system…

Is almost 1gr of gold price,” she added.

Ms Lim said in her post that she had seen the pricey garlic at NTUC FairPrice at Woodlands Civic Centre.

A quick look at the NTUC site shows fried garlic in oil being sold in 200 gram bottles for less than $10, although they are not the same brand as the one in Ms Lim’s photo.

Other online shopping sites show similar prices.

Netizens were shocked as well.

Some netizens commended Ms Lim for being vigilant in checking the price.

Others speculated on what could have made the item so pricey.

Another said the item was “still too expensive even if it is $6.36.”

TISG has reached out to NTUC FairPrice for comment.

