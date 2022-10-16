Home News Elderly resident shares concerns with Nicole Seah & Kenneth Foo about the...

Elderly resident shares concerns with Nicole Seah & Kenneth Foo about the rising cost of healthcare, unaffordable to low-income individuals

Photo: Facebook screengrab / Fooseckguan

He had major heart surgery... and mentioned the escalating cost of healthcare in Singapore, which he feels low-income individuals may not be able to afford, Mr Foo said.

By Khalis Rifhan
The Workers’ Party team at East Coast are working tirelessly to engage with the residents, as Nicole Seah and Kenneth Foo were both out doing house visits on the weekdays and the weekend.

On Saturday, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and a few other party volunteers joined Seah and Foo in their regular food distribution. The slight downpour did not dampen their mood as the team continued with their activity in high spirits.

During their food distribution, they were glad to meet a resident who, though, has limited mobility due to a breathing-related problem had the opportunity to be moving around outdoors.

“He had mostly been bedbound due to COPD, but I was thrilled to see him out and about for the first time in months, as he excitedly shared how he has been pushing himself bit by bit to get back into healthier shape. The fresh air outside would definitely cheer the mood as well,” posted Seah on her Facebook.

Prior to the weekend, Seah and Foo were knocking on residents’ doors to engage with them in meaningful conversation. The Healthier SG white paper recently passed in parliament, which was the focus of some of those who Foo spoke with.

“Don, a social worker by training, hopes that WP can scrutinise the Healthier SG proposal and put in place more safeguards for Singaporeans. He noted the difficulty in implementing such a huge undertaking and no one should be left behind in the process,” shared Foo in his Facebook post.

Another elderly resident who had major heart surgery many years back mentioned the escalating cost of healthcare in Singapore, which he feels low-income individuals may not be able to afford.

“Making healthcare more affordable and accessible is one of the key areas WP spoke up about in parliament regularly. Our manifesto also asked for the widening of CPF Medisave usage so Singaporeans, especially seniors, will not face the challenge of out-of-pocket expenses,” added Foo.

