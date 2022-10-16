Daughter seeks public help for evidence or witness of her mum’s alleged assault at Jurong Port Rd

- Advertisement -

A woman took to social media to appeal for help after her mother was assaulted on Friday (Oct 15) at around 5:00 pm.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Saturday morning, Ms Hui Hui wrote,

“My mum was assaulted by a middle-aged man at a bus stop opposite 24 Jurong Port Rd .

I would like to seek help for any proof of evidence of the assault .

Police report has been made, CT scan and xray done too.”

She wrote in a comment to her post, “Since it caused a bit of commotion, I’m just wondering if anyone has footage of the up close assault. It would help more in the case of a civil suit.”

TISG reached out to Ms Hui Hui, who provided us with additional details concerning the reported assault, which stemmed from a workplace dispute.

Although the identity of the alleged assailant is known to Ms Hui and her family, she did not disclose it “so as not to step on the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) guidelines,” she told TISG.

The dispute between Ms Hui’s mother and the man took place at 9:20 that morning. In the course of their quarrel, the man was said to have shoved Ms Hui’s mother on her left shoulder with his right hand, after which she kicked him on the leg.

The tussle ended when colleagues pulled the two apart.

Shortly before 5:00 pm, the man rode over to the bus stop, where Ms Hui’s mother was waiting.

The two then began to shout at each other.

Ms Hui told TISG that the man “proceeded to hit my mum’s left cheek that caused her to fall on the ground.

When my mum tried to get up, (he) repeatedly punched her in the face. My mum is unsure whether he hit other parts of her body, nor how many times he has hit her.”

And when the man turned to check on his motorbike, Ms Hui’s mother kicked him on his rear end.

“Passers-by then held on to him while my mum proceeded to get up the bus and drop off the next bus stop to wait for me,” Ms Hui added.

When her mum arrived, Ms Hui saw that her cheek was swollen and bruised, and she called for the police to meet with them.

The police then took pictures of her mum’s injuries, the man’s name and contact number, as well as a verbal statement from her.

A quarter of an hour later, an ambulance came to take Ms Hui’s mum to Ng Teng Fong hospital.

Ms Hui said that while her mum is doing “ok,” she is also experiencing swelling on her left cheek (she’s unable to open her mouth too wide), one long scratch on her left forearm, body aches likely due to her fall, chest ache and a loss of appetite due to cheek pain.

She has asked people who have information to send her a private message. /TISG

