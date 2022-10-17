Morning Digest, Oct 17

- Advertisement -

Sugar baby makes S$4,550/month, “daddy’s” also paying for her master’s degree, but netizens unhappy cos she says she’s ‘her own independent’

While the concept of sugar babies and daddies (or mommies for that matter) may have gained acceptance in the past few years, many have remained critical of the transactional, not to mention the imbalanced, nature of the relationship. The story of a 24-year-old woman who’s been in the industry for the past eight years received a lot of attention after it was published on says.com on Friday (Oct 14), but not all of it was positive. Read more here…

Elderly resident shares concerns with Nicole Seah & Kenneth Foo about the rising cost of healthcare, unaffordable to low-income individuals

The Workers’ Party team at East Coast are working tirelessly to engage with the residents, as Nicole Seah and Kenneth Foo were both out doing house visits on the weekdays and the weekend. On Saturday, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and a few other party volunteers joined Seah and Foo in their regular food distribution. The slight downpour did not dampen their mood as the team continued with their activity in high spirits. Read more here…

Jackie Chan urged by netizens to help his estranged daughter who was seen queuing up for free food at a soup kitchen

Martial arts and action film superstar, Jackie Chan, was urged by netizens to help his estranged daughter.

Etta Ng, 22, the estranged daughter and his ex-mistress, actress Elaine Ng seems to be going through some rough times.

Read more here…

Vogue and SIA: No to non-traditional values, yes (finally) to pregnancies

Forward SG?: Looks like Singapore will move at its own pace, by apparent consensus, and only when it deems itself ready. It has said it will repeal Penal Code 377A, which penalises sex between males. But to guard against the move sparking a drastic shift in societal norms, the government will also amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage between a man and a woman to stave off future legal challenges.

As one of the almost unnoticed consequences perhaps of the government’s pledge to maintain this society’s values, it has decided to rein in Vogue Singapore magazine. The Ministry of Communications and Information on Oct 14 issued Vogue a stern warning and shortened its permit from one year to six months for breaching content guidelines. According to the press release, Vogue went off the rail for local lifestyle magazines on four occasions within the past two years, for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families.

Read more here…

Former minister for foreign affairs George Yeo discussed 377A, saying ‘government believes marriage is sacred between man & woman’

Former Singapore minister for foreign affairs George Yeo was on ‘Teh Tarik with Walid’ on Instagram Live on Friday evening with Walid Jumblatt as they discussed topics ranging from China, SAP universities, local politics which includes the general elections, presidential election and, section 377A.

During this year’s National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong announced that the government is ready to repeal 377A, which criminalises sex between men. However, changes will be made to the constitution to prevent any possible future challenges to the legal definition of marriage.

Read more here…

