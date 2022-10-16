Sugar baby makes S$4,550/month, “daddy’s” also paying for her master’s degree, but netizens unhappy cos she says she’s ‘her own independent’

- Advertisement -

While the concept of sugar babies and daddies (or mommies for that matter) may have gained acceptance in the past few years, many have remained critical of the transactional, not to mention the imbalanced, nature of the relationship.

The story of a 24-year-old woman who’s been in the industry for the past eight years received a lot of attention after it was published on says.com on Friday (Oct 14), but not all of it was positive.

The sugar baby, identified as Olivia in the piece, said, “I’m My Own Independent” and underlined that most of the “daddies” desire companionship and connection.

“The world can be a lonely place, whether you are attached or not. Why go through it alone?” Says quotes her as saying.

Olivia also said that she receives S$4,550 a month. In comparison, this is almost twice the average of what sugar babies in Singapore receive, $$2,500 monthly, according to an article in sugardaddyworld from June of this year.

The article in Says said that Olivia had been born into an impoverished family that was unable to pay for her university studies. But with her “daddy’s” help, she’s been able to get her degree in Fine Arts and has gone for a master’s degree.

In addition to having said “I’m My Own Independent,” Olivia added that her “daddy” has given her “freedom which can impact me for the rest of my life.”

Netizens commenting on the Says piece questioned Olivia’s remarks on her freedom and independence.

Interestingly, in spite of the kind of social disapproval shown in the comments, sugar dating seems to be gaining popularity in Singapore.

According to one site, over 20,000 women in Singapore, or one in 42, are said to be registered on a sugar dating website. In the past three years alone, student signups have gone up by more than 32 per cent.

And while perhaps not as profitable as Olivia’s arrangement with her “daddy” some sugar babies in Singapore opt for a “PPM” or pay-per-meet arrangement, with some getting paid as much as $500 per meeting.

Other sugar babies receive additional compensation by way of expensive gifts such as luxury items or trips overseas or may have their tuition fees paid for.

And lest anyone think that Olivia is getting away unscathed from her experiences as a sugar baby, toward the end of the Says piece, she admits that her relationship with her sugar daddy “has definitely damaged” how she perceives men.

Furthermore, as much as she touts her “freedom” and “independence,” she at the same time admits that she’s “not free to meet a partner who I’d like to settle down with, and I can’t move forward without the financing I’m currently receiving.” /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg