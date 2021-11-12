Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 12

- Advertisement -

Man says his friend wants to date a freelance prostitute but is unable to afford her expenses

Singapore — Asking netizens for advice on behalf of his friend, one user known as Eugene Ng wrote: “Do you know of any guys who dated [a] prostitute? How is it like?”

In a post on Facebook page Umbrage Singapore, Mr Ng wrote that his friend earned about S$2,000 a month and over seven years, failed to find a girlfriend despite using dating apps and attending speed dating events. “Some girls reject him for his low income. Some girls probably find him boring and nerdy,” he wrote.

Girl asks if she’s a homewrecker for meeting her male best friend almost daily, and ‘making out and hanging out very intimately’ with him

Singapore — A girl with a male best friend polled the internet on her activities with her friend and whether she was ruining his relationship with his girlfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, this girl wrote that she has a male best friend who she would meet on a daily basis. “We go out on weekends, study together although we’re from different courses, eat lunch/dinner/supper together almost every day when I’m out without fail”, she wrote in her post on Nov 6.

Dawson RC on ‘next Lucky Plaza’: Skygarden is open to all

Singapore — The Dawson Residents’ Committee is asking residents to report breaches of Covid-19 safety curbs and littering which they blame on foreign workers who have been drawn to the rooftop garden of SkyVille@Dawson.

It has become such a magnet for outsiders that it’s been dubbed “the next Lucky Plaza” because so many foreign domestic helpers and other workers gather there, just as the mall by that name attracts many domestic helpers and other foreign workers on their days off.

Netizens weigh in on the death penalty for Nagaenthran Dharmalingam

Singapore — In an online poll posted to Facebook page SG Opposition on Tuesday (Nov 9), over 600 people responded with their thoughts on the death penalty for Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam.

Nagaenthran was arrested for drug trafficking over a decade ago at the age of 21 and was sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore. When evaluated after his arrest, he was found to have an IQ of 69 and has borderline intellectual functioning.

Woman used relative’s TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for Covid test result

Singapore – A woman had been told to self-isolate while waiting for a test result because she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Instead, she reportedly used a family member’s TraceTogether token to go out on three occasions.

