Home News Featured News Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 12

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 12

Geylang Lorong 24 road sign

Here are our top stories published today.

By Nick Karean
- Advertisement -

Man says his friend wants to date a freelance prostitute but is unable to afford her expenses

 

Singapore — Asking netizens for advice on behalf of his friend, one user known as Eugene Ng wrote: “Do you know of any guys who dated [a] prostitute? How is it like?”

In a post on Facebook page Umbrage Singapore, Mr Ng wrote that his friend earned about S$2,000 a month and over seven years, failed to find a girlfriend despite using dating apps and attending speed dating events. “Some girls reject him for his low income. Some girls probably find him boring and nerdy,” he wrote.

Read more here. 

- Advertisement 1-

 

Girl asks if she’s a homewrecker for meeting her male best friend almost daily, and ‘making out and hanging out very intimately’ with him

 

Photo: YouTube screengrab, for illustrative purposes only

Singapore — A girl with a male best friend polled the internet on her activities with her friend and whether she was ruining his relationship with his girlfriend.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, this girl wrote that she has a male best friend who she would meet on a daily basis. “We go out on weekends, study together although we’re from different courses, eat lunch/dinner/supper together almost every day when I’m out without fail”, she wrote in her post on Nov 6.

Read more here. 

Dawson RC on ‘next Lucky Plaza’: Skygarden is open to all

- Advertisement 2-

 

Photo: FB screengrab

Singapore — The Dawson Residents’ Committee is asking residents to report breaches of Covid-19 safety curbs and littering which they blame on foreign workers who have been drawn to the rooftop garden of SkyVille@Dawson.

It has become such a magnet for outsiders that it’s been dubbed “the next Lucky Plaza” because so many foreign domestic helpers and other workers gather there, just as the mall by that name attracts many domestic helpers and other foreign workers on their days off.

Read more here. 

Netizens weigh in on the death penalty for Nagaenthran Dharmalingam

- Advertisement 3-

 

Photo: FB screengrab/ kokilaannamalai

Singapore — In an online poll posted to Facebook page SG Opposition on Tuesday (Nov 9), over 600 people responded with their thoughts on the death penalty for Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam.

Nagaenthran was arrested for drug trafficking over a decade ago at the age of 21 and was sentenced to death for importing 42.72g of heroin into Singapore. When evaluated after his arrest, he was found to have an IQ of 69 and has borderline intellectual functioning.

Read more here. 

Woman used relative’s TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for Covid test result

 

A user displays the TraceTogether token, used for contact tracing system to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, in Singapore on January 5, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Singapore  – A woman had been told to self-isolate while waiting for a test result because she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Instead, she  reportedly used a family member’s TraceTogether token to go out on three occasions.

Read more here. 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 12

Man says his friend wants to date a freelance prostitute but is unable to afford her expenses   Singapore — Asking netizens for advice on behalf of his friend, one user known as Eugene Ng wrote: “Do you know of any...
Read more
COVID 19

232 people at Changi Prison Complex currently have COVID

Singapore — The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) issued an update on the Covid-19 situation at Changi Prison Complex through a statement on its website...
Read more
Home News

Woman who fell from bus when doors closed while she was trying to exit not badly hurt, bus driver ‘strictly’ disciplined

Singapore — The woman who fell to the ground at a bus interchange as the bus doors closed on her while she was alighting,...
Read more
Celebrity

New Straits Times highlights how many badminton players Singapore has drawn from Malaysia

Singapore—Badminton star Loh Kean Yew is the latest darling of Singapore sports, but The New Straits Times (NST) made sure to point out that...
Read more
Lifestyle

Audi Q2 Facelift Looks & Feels Familiar

You have to look hard to spot the difference between the original Audi Q2 and its facelift. Under the hood, the new version has a...
Read more
Home News16480Featured News8592SG Economy5019SG Politics3924Celebrity2945International2776Lifestyle2160World2132Malaysia1947Asia1793Business & Economy1777Entertainment1491Arts1241In the Hood928
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1494COVID-191151WP937Straits Times923Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia540Pritam Singh521Singapore514Heng Swee Keat502China493
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore