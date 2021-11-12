Dawson RC on ‘next Lucky Plaza’: Skygarden is open to all

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Dawson Residents’ Committee is asking residents to report breaches of Covid-19 safety curbs and littering which they blame on foreign workers who have been drawn to the rooftop garden of SkyVille@Dawson.

It has become such a magnet for outsiders that it’s been dubbed “the next Lucky Plaza” because so many foreign domestic helpers and other workers gather there, just as the mall by that name attracts many domestic helpers and other foreign workers on their days off.

Residents in the area say that these visitors are flouting safe distancing measures and also littering the area.

In a Facebook post on Nov 10, the Dawson RC said that even before the reports were made, it was already aware of the situation and had reached out to the relevant agencies to inform them about the alleged breach of safety regulations.

“As highlighted by the Town Council, the skygarden is a public space and is open to both residents and non-residents. Similar to any other public spaces such as parks and gardens, all users have a duty to keep the spaces clean and to abide by the prevailing regulations. We will continue working closely with the agencies so that enforcement actions are taken against offenders,” the committee added.

- Advertisement 1-

Dawson RC also asked for support from residents in reporting incidence of non-compliance with the laws and regulations by taking pictures and submitting them via the OneService app.

On Oct 31, a resident had posted a message on the Dawson SkyVille SkyTerrace Facebook page and tagged the Henderson–Dawson MP, Ms Joan Pereira as well as the Dawson RC , in the hopes that action would be taken.

“Have anyone realised that the roof garden recently have became the next ‘Lucky Plaza’? maids and foreigners comes here to gather during their off days. The place is left dirty and litters all over the place, and increase in noise levels. These people also do not observe the SMM rules.

Other residents have also posted comments on the page asking that”our MP Joan Pereira would look into this issue”.

“One of the members of our community is the Plaintiff for this lawsuit.

We will be conducting an interview with her in due course so that she can share more about why she was willing to stand up to be one of our Plaintiffs.”

- Advertisement 2-

/TISG

Read also:Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg