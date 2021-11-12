Woman used relative’s TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for Covid test result

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman had been told to self-isolate while waiting for a test result because she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Instead, she reportedly used a family member’s TraceTogether token to go out on three occasions.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on its website on Nov 11 (Thursday) that they’ve arrested a 34-year-old woman whom they say used that “borrowed” TraceTogether token to enter various venues on three separate occasions.

She was picked up by the police due who suspected that she had been involved in cheating by personation, that is, by pretending to be somebody else.

It was on Sept 3 that the police were told that the woman had on three separate occasions used a relative’s TraceTogether token to enter different venues on April 30 and May 2 this year.

The company she worked for had told her she was to isolate at home for the result of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test she had taken. She had to be tested because she had come into close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 positive.

Instead, she defied instructions and went out,

“The woman will be charged in court on 12 November 2021 for the offence of cheating by personation under Section 419 of the Penal Code. The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both,” the police said, adding that it takes “a serious view of such irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation.”

People in Singapore are required to use the TraceTogether token or app to enter venues where SafeEntry is required, including offices, shopping malls, and places of worship.

According to the Penal code, the penalty for cheating by personation is a fine, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

It is not known how long TraceTOgether devices will be needed.

In August, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, the Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, was asked about this in a Reuters interview.

That will depend on the science, he said. Decisions regarding TraceTogether should not follow politics, he said, perhaps being ultra mindful of the furore sparked off in January by the govemment’s admission that the police could use TraceTogether data for investigating crimes.

When Reuters’ Aradhana Aravindan asked about the thinking on TraceTogether at that moment, Dr Balakrishnan said:

“I would still stick by that commitment and let the science, the doctors, tell us. This should not be a political decision, this should not be politicised.

“Let the professionals tell us whether contact tracing to that level is necessary or helpful, and whether it secures the safety of our people.” /TISG

