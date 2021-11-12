Home News Woman used relative's TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed...

Woman used relative’s TraceTogether token to go out when she was supposed to self-isolate while waiting for Covid test result

A user displays the TraceTogether token, used for contact tracing system to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, in Singapore on January 5, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

This case of misuse of the TraceTogether token could be have the most serious consequences yet of all the incidencts involving breaches of Covid-19 curbs.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Singapore  – A woman had been told to self-isolate while waiting for a test result because she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Instead, she  reportedly used a family member’s TraceTogether token to go out on three occasions.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on its website on Nov 11 (Thursday) that they’ve arrested a 34-year-old woman whom they say used that “borrowed” TraceTogether token to enter various venues on three separate occasions.

She was picked up by the police due who  suspected that she had been involved in cheating by personation, that is, by pretending to be somebody else.

- Advertisement 1-

It was on Sept 3 that the police were told that the woman had on three separate occasions used a relative’s TraceTogether token to enter different venues on April 30 and May 2  this year.

The company she worked for had told her she was to isolate at home for the result of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test she had taken. She had to be tested because she had come into close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 positive.

Instead, she defied instructions and went out,

“The woman will be charged in court on 12 November 2021 for the offence of cheating by personation under Section 419 of the Penal Code. The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both,” the police said, adding that it takes “a serious view of such irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation.”

People in Singapore are required to use the TraceTogether token or app  to enter venues where SafeEntry is required, including offices, shopping malls, and places of worship.

According to the Penal code, the penalty for cheating by personation is a fine, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

It is not known how long TraceTOgether devices will be needed.

- Advertisement 2-

In August, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, the Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, was asked about this in a Reuters interview.

That will depend on the science, he said. Decisions regarding TraceTogether should not follow politics, he said, perhaps being ultra mindful of the furore sparked off in January by the govemment’s admission that the police could use TraceTogether data for investigating crimes.

When Reuters’ Aradhana Aravindan asked about the thinking on TraceTogether at that moment, Dr Balakrishnan said:

“I would still stick by that commitment and let the science, the doctors, tell us. This should not be a political decision, this should not be politicised. 

“Let the professionals tell us whether contact tracing to that level is necessary or helpful, and whether it secures the safety of our people.” /TISG

- Advertisement 3-

Read also: Wedding organiser to admit he let 235 into reception when legal limit was 100

Wedding organiser to admit he let 235 into reception when legal limit was 100

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 12

Man says his friend wants to date a freelance prostitute but is unable to afford her expenses   Singapore — Asking netizens for advice on behalf of his friend, one user known as Eugene Ng wrote: “Do you know of any...
Read more
COVID 19

232 people at Changi Prison Complex currently have COVID

Singapore — The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) issued an update on the Covid-19 situation at Changi Prison Complex through a statement on its website...
Read more
Home News

Woman who fell from bus when doors closed while she was trying to exit not badly hurt, bus driver ‘strictly’ disciplined

Singapore — The woman who fell to the ground at a bus interchange as the bus doors closed on her while she was alighting,...
Read more
Celebrity

New Straits Times highlights how many badminton players Singapore has drawn from Malaysia

Singapore—Badminton star Loh Kean Yew is the latest darling of Singapore sports, but The New Straits Times (NST) made sure to point out that...
Read more
Lifestyle

Audi Q2 Facelift Looks & Feels Familiar

You have to look hard to spot the difference between the original Audi Q2 and its facelift. Under the hood, the new version has a...
Read more
Home News16480Featured News8592SG Economy5019SG Politics3924Celebrity2945International2776Lifestyle2160World2132Malaysia1947Asia1793Business & Economy1777Entertainment1491Arts1241In the Hood928
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1494COVID-191151WP937Straits Times923Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia540Pritam Singh521Singapore514Heng Swee Keat502China493
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore