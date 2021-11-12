Fire caused by PAB at Pipit Road, 90 residents evacuated

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Another fire involving a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) was reported on Wednesday night (Nov 10), resulting in around 90 residents from nearby units being evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced on Wednesday that a PAB was placed along the corridor on the ninth floor of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 94 Pipit Road.

SCDF was alerted to the fire caused by the PAB at around 8:05 pm.

- Advertisement 1-

SCDF firefighters used one compressed air foam backpack and a water jet to extinguish the fire and damp down the affected area.

As a result of the fire, the corridor was affected by heat and smoke damage.

SCDF and the police evacuated approximately 90 residents from nearby units as a precautionary measure. They were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

Two individuals with breathing difficulties were assessed by a paramedic, although they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicate that it was of electrical origin from the PAB.

- Advertisement 2-

“We understand that after the fire started, several members of the public had attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher before SCDF’s arrival,” said SCDF.

“SCDF will be reaching out to these individuals to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire.”

The most recent fire caused by an electrical mobility device was on Oct 8 at Jurong West Street 93.

A person was found inside the fire-affected bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said SCDF.

- Advertisement 3-

Members of the public are reminded of the prevention of such fires with the following fire safety tips highlighted in an infographic provided by SCDF.

Non-UL2272 PMDs (Personal Mobility Device) and any form of modifications to PMDs pose a fire risk and threaten public safety. Owners of these devices are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at the appropriate recyclers. /TISG

Read related: Fire at West Jurong kills one, injures another — preliminary investigation indicates blaze was electrical origin from PMD

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg