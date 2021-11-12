Home News Fire caused by PAB at Pipit Road, 90 residents evacuated

Fire caused by PAB at Pipit Road, 90 residents evacuated

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Civil Defence Force

Non-UL2272 PMDs (Personal Mobility Device) and any form of modifications to PMDs pose a fire risk and threaten public safety. Owners of these devices are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at the appropriate recyclers.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Another fire involving a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) was reported on Wednesday night (Nov 10), resulting in around 90 residents from nearby units being evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced on Wednesday that a PAB was placed along the corridor on the ninth floor of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 94 Pipit Road.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Civil Defence Force

SCDF was alerted to the fire caused by the PAB at around 8:05 pm.

- Advertisement 1-

SCDF firefighters used one compressed air foam backpack and a water jet to extinguish the fire and damp down the affected area.

As a result of the fire, the corridor was affected by heat and smoke damage.

SCDF and the police evacuated approximately 90 residents from nearby units as a precautionary measure. They were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

Two individuals with breathing difficulties were assessed by a paramedic, although they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicate that it was of electrical origin from the PAB.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Civil Defence Force

- Advertisement 2-

“We understand that after the fire started, several members of the public had attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher before SCDF’s arrival,” said SCDF.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Civil Defence Force

“SCDF will be reaching out to these individuals to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire.”

The most recent fire caused by an electrical mobility device was on Oct 8 at Jurong West Street 93.

A person was found inside the fire-affected bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said SCDF.

- Advertisement 3-

Members of the public are reminded of the prevention of such fires with the following fire safety tips highlighted in an infographic provided by SCDF.

Non-UL2272 PMDs (Personal Mobility Device) and any form of modifications to PMDs pose a fire risk and threaten public safety. Owners of these devices are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at the appropriate recyclers. /TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Civil Defence Force

Read related: Fire at West Jurong kills one, injures another — preliminary investigation indicates blaze was electrical origin from PMD

Fire at West Jurong kills one, injures another — preliminary investigation indicates blaze was electrical origin from PMD

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Woman who fell from bus when doors closed while she was trying to exit not badly hurt, bus driver ‘strictly’ disciplined

  Singapore –The woman who fell to the ground at a bus interchange as the bus doors closed on her as she was alighting, trapping her left foot, is said to be not seriously injured. She was treated in hospital as...
Read more
Celebrity

New Straits Times highlights how many badminton players Singapore has drawn from Malaysia

Singapore—Badminton star Loh Kean Yew is the latest darling of Singapore sports, but The New Straits Times (NST) made sure to point out that...
Read more
Lifestyle

Audi Q2 Facelift Looks & Feels Familiar

You have to look hard to spot the difference between the original Audi Q2 and its facelift. Under the hood, the new version has a...
Read more
Featured News

Dawson RC on ‘next Lucky Plaza’: Skygarden is open to all

Singapore — The Dawson Residents’ Committee is asking residents to report breaches of Covid-19 safety curbs and littering which they blame on foreign workers...
Read more
Featured News

Netizens weigh in on the death penalty for Nagaenthran Dharmalingam

Singapore — In an online poll posted to Facebook page SG Opposition on Tuesday (Nov 9), over 600 people responded with their thoughts on...
Read more
Home News16479Featured News8591SG Economy5019SG Politics3924Celebrity2945International2776Lifestyle2160World2132Malaysia1947Asia1793Business & Economy1777Entertainment1491Arts1241In the Hood928
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1494COVID-191151WP937Straits Times923Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia540Pritam Singh521Singapore514Heng Swee Keat502China493
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore