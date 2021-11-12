Fire caused by PAB at Pipit Road, 90 residents evacuated

Singapore — Another fire involving a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) was reported on Wednesday night (Nov 10), resulting in around 90 residents from nearby units being evacuated.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced on Wednesday that a PAB was placed along the corridor on the ninth floor of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 94 Pipit Road.
SCDF was alerted to the fire caused by the PAB at around 8:05 pm.
SCDF firefighters used one compressed air foam backpack and a water jet to extinguish the fire and damp down the affected area.
As a result of the fire, the corridor was affected by heat and smoke damage.
SCDF and the police evacuated approximately 90 residents from nearby units as a precautionary measure. They were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.
Two individuals with breathing difficulties were assessed by a paramedic, although they refused conveyance to the hospital.
Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicate that it was of electrical origin from the PAB.
“We understand that after the fire started, several members of the public had attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher before SCDF’s arrival,” said SCDF.
“SCDF will be reaching out to these individuals to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire.”
The most recent fire caused by an electrical mobility device was on Oct 8 at Jurong West Street 93.
A person was found inside the fire-affected bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said SCDF.
Members of the public are reminded of the prevention of such fires with the following fire safety tips highlighted in an infographic provided by SCDF.
Non-UL2272 PMDs (Personal Mobility Device) and any form of modifications to PMDs pose a fire risk and threaten public safety. Owners of these devices are strongly encouraged to dispose of their devices at the appropriate recyclers. /TISG
