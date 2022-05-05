Stories you might’ve missed, May 5

After the recent crocodile-spotting in the waters off Lim Chu Kang, comes another unusual animal swim. This time around, for some reason, an owl took a dip at Marina Channel and was seen by a 20-person dragonboat team, who just happened to be out for the first time in two years.

Perhaps the owl was heading back home too, just as we surmised the crocodile was doing, since, after all, borders have just opened, right?

