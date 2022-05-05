Home News Stories you might've missed, May 5

Stories you might’ve missed, May 5

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Borders finally open! Part 2: Owl flight problem, lands on Marina Channel waters on the way home, gets safe ride back with dragonboat ‘rescue’ team, out 1st time in 2 years

Photo: IG screengrab/ teamtridentdb

After the recent crocodile-spotting in the waters off Lim Chu Kang, comes another unusual animal swim. This time around, for some reason, an owl took a dip at Marina Channel and was seen by a 20-person dragonboat team, who just happened to be out for the first time in two years.

Perhaps the owl was heading back home too, just as we surmised the crocodile was doing, since, after all, borders have just opened, right?

Read more here

VIDEO: Two jaywalking men in Tampines show you how to stop vehicle & road traffic with ‘Power of the Force’ even on green light signal

Photo: YT screengrab/ SG Road Vigilante

Traffic rules are rules, not suggestions. This means they exist to be obeyed, even if you’re a Star Wars Jedi or Sith Lord, and no matter how much of a hurry you are in. 

For two men in Tampines, however, this did not seem to be the case, as they used the power of their own upraised hands to somewhat force oncoming vehicles to stop, even when the light was green.

Read more here

Parking dispute, but netizens joke it was ‘girlfriend dispute’ that caused man to scratch both sides of Honda Civic near New World Centre at Jalan Besar

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ benjunior_87

On Tuesday (May 3), a TikToker going by benjunior_87 uploaded a video of a man scratching not one but two sides of a Honda Civic in Singapore.

Timestamps on the video, which came from a dashcam, show that it occurred at about 11:40 am on Monday, May 2, allegedly near New World Centre at Jalan Besar.

Read more here

S’pore woman who viciously & fatally abused Myanmar helper allegedly gets physically & sexually abused by inmates in prison, gets appeal denied

Photo: YouTube screengrab, Gaiyathiri

Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 42, viciously abused 24-year-old Myanmarese Piang Ngaih Don for several months until she died in 2016, having lost 15kgs through the ordeal.

Gaiyathiri was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment last year after she fatally abused her domestic helper. Her request to the Court of Appeal on Wednesday (May 4) for more records to support her appeal against her sentence was rejected.

Piang eventually passed away in the family’s three-bedroom flat along Bishan Street 11 after an assault from Gaiyathiri, who also tied her to a window grille for several hours.

Read more here

Critically ill father’s last wish is to see his long-lost daughter, last known address of daughter was Balestier Road, ‘Kindly pm me’ — Niece

Photo: FB screengrab/Sally Soon

The family of a critically ill man is trying to reconnect him with his long-lost daughter as his final wish. Mr Low Bin Huat, 77, was diagnosed with last stage nose cancer and cannot talk or eat on his own.

His niece, Sally Soon on Facebook, appealed on the social media platform for any information regarding her uncle’s daughter’s whereabouts. She shared that Mr Low is critically ill with a lung infection from oral feeding, which was their only option given his condition.

Read more here

 

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

