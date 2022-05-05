Home News Critically ill father's last wish is to see his long-lost daughter, last...

Critically ill father’s last wish is to see his long-lost daughter, last known address of daughter was Balestier Road, ‘Kindly pm me’ — Niece

Photo: FB screengrab/Sally Soon

“I hope to fulfill the last wish for him. Below are the only information that I have. Kindly pm me if you know of any (info).” — Niece

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

The family of a critically ill man is trying to reconnect him with his long-lost daughter as his final wish. Mr Low Bin Huat, 77, was diagnosed with last stage nose cancer and cannot talk or eat on his own.

His niece, Sally Soon on Facebook, appealed on the social media platform for any information regarding her uncle’s daughter’s whereabouts. She shared that Mr Low is critically ill with a lung infection from oral feeding, which was their only option given his condition.

“We are planning to move him to hospice after he (is) discharged,” said Ms Soon.

“My uncle is now in serious illness, and I was assigned by my cousin to look for his younger sister, which is my uncle’s daughter,” she added.

Ms Soon noted that the father and daughter had not seen each other for many years following the parents’ divorce.

“I hope to fulfil the last wish for him,” said Ms Soon.

She listed down the only information they currently have, such as the daughter’s name, Liu Mei Eng, who was born around 1966 or 1967. Ms Liu’s mother is Ang Chun, and her brother Low Kok Wah

Photo: FB screengrab/Sally Soon

Her last known address is Balestier Road.

Those with any information can contact Ms Soon. Read her full post here:

Hopefully, the power of social media could help the family members reconnect. /TISG

Family looking for 42-year-old long-lost auntie, last heard living in Pasir Ris

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

Critically ill father’s last wish is to see his long-lost daughter, last known address of daughter was Balestier Road, ‘Kindly pm me’ — Niece

The family of a critically ill man is trying to reconnect him with his long-lost daughter as his final wish. Mr Low Bin Huat, 77, was diagnosed with last stage nose cancer and cannot talk or eat on his...
Read more
Home News

S’pore woman who viciously & fatally abused Myanmar helper allegedly gets physically & sexually abused by inmates in prison, gets appeal denied

Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 42, viciously abused 24-year-old Myanmarese Piang Ngaih Don for several months until she died in 2016, having lost 15kgs through the ordeal. Gaiyathiri...
Read more
Home News

Parking dispute, but netizens joke it was ‘girlfriend dispute’ that caused man to scratch both sides of Honda Civic near New World Centre at...

On Tuesday (May 3), a TikToker going by benjunior_87 uploaded a video of a man scratching not one but two sides of a Honda...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Two jaywalking men in Tampines show you how to stop vehicle & road traffic with ‘Power of the Force’ even on green light...

Traffic rules are rules, not suggestions. This means they exist to be obeyed, even if you're a Star Wars Jedi or Sith Lord, and...
Read more
Featured News

Borders finally open! Part 2: Owl flight problem, lands on Marina Channel waters on the way home, gets safe ride back with dragonboat ‘rescue’...

After the recent crocodile-spotting in the waters off Lim Chu Kang, comes another unusual animal swim. This time around, for some reason, an owl...
Read more
Home News

Critically ill father’s last wish is to see his long-lost daughter, last known address of daughter was Balestier Road, ‘Kindly pm me’ — Niece

The family of a critically ill man is trying to reconnect him with his long-lost daughter as his final...
Read more
Home News

S’pore woman who viciously & fatally abused Myanmar helper allegedly gets physically & sexually abused by inmates in prison, gets appeal denied

Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 42, viciously abused 24-year-old Myanmarese Piang Ngaih Don for several months until she died in 2016, having...
Read more
Home News

Parking dispute, but netizens joke it was ‘girlfriend dispute’ that caused man to scratch both sides of Honda Civic near New World Centre at...

On Tuesday (May 3), a TikToker going by benjunior_87 uploaded a video of a man scratching not one but...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Two jaywalking men in Tampines show you how to stop vehicle & road traffic with ‘Power of the Force’ even on green light...

Traffic rules are rules, not suggestions. This means they exist to be obeyed, even if you're a Star Wars...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore