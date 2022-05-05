Critically ill father’s last wish is to see his long-lost daughter, last known address of daughter was Balestier Road, ‘Kindly pm me’ — Niece

- Advertisement -

The family of a critically ill man is trying to reconnect him with his long-lost daughter as his final wish. Mr Low Bin Huat, 77, was diagnosed with last stage nose cancer and cannot talk or eat on his own.

His niece, Sally Soon on Facebook, appealed on the social media platform for any information regarding her uncle’s daughter’s whereabouts. She shared that Mr Low is critically ill with a lung infection from oral feeding, which was their only option given his condition.

“We are planning to move him to hospice after he (is) discharged,” said Ms Soon.

“My uncle is now in serious illness, and I was assigned by my cousin to look for his younger sister, which is my uncle’s daughter,” she added.

Ms Soon noted that the father and daughter had not seen each other for many years following the parents’ divorce.

“I hope to fulfil the last wish for him,” said Ms Soon.

She listed down the only information they currently have, such as the daughter’s name, Liu Mei Eng, who was born around 1966 or 1967. Ms Liu’s mother is Ang Chun, and her brother Low Kok Wah

Her last known address is Balestier Road.

Those with any information can contact Ms Soon. Read her full post here:

Hopefully, the power of social media could help the family members reconnect. /TISG

