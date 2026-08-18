SPF: Police have identified man, 40, who assaulted 73 y/o man for patting child’s head in SG coffeeshop at East Coast Road

Summary

Police have identified a 40-year-old man linked to an assault involving a 73-year-old diner at 50 East Coast Road.

The elderly man said he developed back pain after being shoved, but said he didn’t want to escalate the matter further to avoid causing trouble.

The incident drew public attention after a local noodle stall shared CCTV footage and appealed for information online.

SINGAPORE: Singapore police have identified a 40-year-old man linked to an alleged assault involving a 73-year-old diner at an East Coast food court.

The incident happened at about 4:40 pm on Saturday, Aug 15, at 50 East Coast Road. Police confirmed on Sunday that a report had been lodged and investigations were ongoing.

CCTV footage shared by the business showed a confrontation in its Roxy Square outlet. The footage appeared to show the older man being shoved and falling to the ground, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Aug 16).

The police also urged the public not to speculate while officers establish what happened. The incident gained public attention after Bei-Ing Wanton Noodle posted an appeal on social media seeking information about the man involved.

Elderly man develops back pain after being shoved

The elderly man was identified by Mediacorp’s 8world as Mr Yeo Song Khoon. He has sold wonton noodles for about 40 years.

According to posts by his family, Mr Yeo has difficulty walking. He was passing a table, using it for support, when he briefly reached out to pat a young girl on the head. The girl’s father then confronted him, the family said.

Relatives helped Mr Yeo after he fell. The family said he initially didn’t want to pursue the matter. The two men later sat together, with the younger man apologising and offering him a drink.

Mr Yeo later developed back pain, according to his family. He was taking medicine for the pain and said he might seek further treatment if needed.

The business later posted a photo of him in a wheelchair and said he had agreed to go to hospital for a check-up. Its Roxy Square outlet is also closed until Aug 20.

Children deserve protection, so do the elderly

Speaking to 8world, Mr Yeo said he had patted the girl because he found her adorable. He explained that older people sometimes show affection towards young children in this way.

Mr Yeo also said he didn’t want the younger man to face trouble over the incident. His response was strikingly restrained, given that he had been knocked to the ground and later experienced back pain.

The incident also shows how fast a confrontation in a public place can spread once CCTV footage and appeals for information reach social media.

Yes, children deserve protection, and so do the elderly. When something feels wrong, stepping back and talking calmly is usually a better first move than turning a tense moment into something absolutely unnecessary.