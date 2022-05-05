Borders finally open! Part 2: Owl flight problem, lands on Marina Channel waters on the way home, gets safe ride back with dragonboat ‘rescue’ team, out 1st time in 2 years

- Advertisement -

After the recent crocodile-spotting in the waters off Lim Chu Kang, comes another unusual animal swim. This time around, for some reason, an owl took a dip at Marina Channel and was seen by a 20-person dragonboat team, who just happened to be out for the first time in two years.

Perhaps the owl was heading back home too, just as we surmised the crocodile was doing, since, after all, borders have just opened, right?

But then, however, when the dragonboat team saw it, the owl was just lying in the water. Owls are unable to ascend from water until they reach land, so the creature that the dragonboaters saw could have met a very wet end until the good samaritans showed up, rescued it, and helped it with a safe ride back to its home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeamTridentDB (@teamtridentdb)

A video of the rescue, aptly set to music from the Harry Potter films, was uploaded on the Instagram page @teamtridentdb on May 1. In the clip, one of the rescuers stretches out his arm and tries to get the owl into a blue plastic scoop. The owl resists at first, but after a few tries, the rescuers got it into the boat.

It looks cold and exhausted, poor thing.

A photo of the little critter, looking a bit bedraggled but still dignified and otherwise, none worse for the wear was also posted, as well as one of the kind rescue team, who are all smiles.

It was captioned, “Ang Mo Kio – OWLgang owl rescue op. 1st time in 2 years in a 20-men boat out at Marina channel and rescued an owl.🦉. #angmokiohougang #angmokiohougangcsn #dragonboat #sdba #singapore“

It was also posted on TikTok by one of the good samaritans, who wrote, “Found Hedwig. Now how do I send it back to Hogwarts.”

He wrote that they “saw something struggling in the water,” and then added, “It’s safe.”

One commenter asked for an update on the owl, and the poster replied.

