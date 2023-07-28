“Was pretty lifeless, didn’t move much” — Kind Samaritan helps bat after finding it on the ground

SINGAPORE: After nearly stepping on a bat that was “pretty lifeless,” a kind Samaritan helped the poor animal get to safety. In response to the post, Singaporeans applauded the act of kindness.

“Almost stepped on a bat this morning. (It) was pretty lifeless. Didn’t move much.” A netizen took to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Wednesday (July 26) to share his recent experience with a bat. “Waited around (but) mother bat wasn’t around because it was already bright and the bat was at the carpark entrance.”

The netizen shared the steps he took to help the animal. “Picked it up and fed it some water. Let it rest and hr and in the meantime contacted ACRES. The response was quick and I was guided into releasing the bat at a nearby tree with rough bark so that it could orientate itself and climb higher.”

The kind Samaritan also reminded readers to take safety precautions when helping such animals, saying, “Remember that they may sometimes carry germs and bacteria, so do not handle them with bare hands. A thick glove was used and the bat is released to the nearby tree hidden by the thick leaves. Hope it gets a second chance to live. After releasing it, it was actually making some loud clucking noise.”

A handful of commenters took the time to praise the kind man for helping the bat get to safety.

“God bless your kind heart,” said one, while another wrote, “Poor little thing. Thanks for helping it!”

The post author also thanked ACRES in the comments, saying, “Acres is actually very responsive. Despite their busy schedule, they actually made an effort to guide me and came down to personally monitor and handle it. Thank you ACRES!”

Still, one or two pointed out that the bat is likely an adult.

