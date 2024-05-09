;
RSAF suspends F-16 training after fighter jet crash at Tengah Air Base

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has halted all training for its F-16 fighter jet fleet following a crash incident involving one of its aircraft at Tengah Air Base, yesterday (8 May).

The incident occurred during a routine training exercise when the aircraft encountered issues during take-off, leading to an emergency ejection by the pilot.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the crash occurred at approximately 12:35pm. The F-16 pilot, who has over 2,000 flying hours on this aircraft type, experienced flight control issues as he was lifting off from the runway.

Acting promptly and in accordance with emergency procedures, the pilot ejected from the jet before it crashed within the air base’s premises.

The pilot was successfully retrieved and taken to a medical facility for a thorough examination. He was conscious and able to walk after the incident and medical checks found no major injuries.

As a safety precaution, the RSAF has temporarily suspended training activities for the entire F-16 fleet. MINDEF emphasized that detailed investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the crash, with safety being the top priority. The suspension will remain in place until the RSAF and investigation teams confirm it is safe to resume operations.

