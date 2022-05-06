Looking for long-lost daughter of seriously ill uncle, woman appeals to netizens to share FB post

- Advertisement -

A woman took to Facebook to ask others to share her posts as she looks for the daughter of her uncle, who is now seriously ill.

Ms Sally Soon wrote an online appeal on May 1 for help to find her cousin. She had been tasked to do so, as the family has not seen the youngest child of her uncle for many years.

“Dear Sister & Brother!

Appreciate if you can take a mins to read the below and help to share to the public and spread awareness.

My uncle is now in serious illness and i was being assigned by my cousin to look for his younger sister which is my uncle daughter. They have not seem each other’s for many years after the parent divorced. I hope to fulfill the last wish for him,” she wrote.

Ms Soon then provided what little information she has about her cousin, who is names Liu Mei Eng, although she is unsure of the actual spelling of her name.

She added that Ms Liu was born either in 1966 or 1967, which would make her 55 or 56 years old today. Her last down address was in Balestier Road.

Ms Liu’s parents name are Low Bin Huat (father, born in 1945) and Ang Chun (mother). Her brother’s name is Low Kok Wah (born in 1964).

“Kindly pm me if you know of any. Thank you & God Bless!

1 sharer = 1 hope for our family’s

”

On May 2, Ms Soon posted an update about her uncle’s condition, writing, “Low Oxygen, Lung infection He’s not able to talk nor eat now. He’s not able to be feed through tube from the nose due to he was diagnosed with nose cancer last stage. And oral feeding is a risk and that’s why the food went through his lung that caused the infection. We are planning to move him to hospicare after he discharge.”

She also wrote her appeal in Chinese. “我和我家人 正在寻找失散多年的表姐。希望能帮 我的舅舅 Low Bin Huat, 1942 找到他的女儿。请求大家帮忙分享。 感恩大家的帮忙。”

Anyone with information concerning Ms Liu may read Ms Soon’s post in full here.

/TISG

