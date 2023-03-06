Stories you might’ve missed, March 6

Yao Wenlong shows off his S$400K house in Johor Bahru

JOHOR: Veteran actor Yao Wenlong announced last year that he finally bought a S$400K townhouse located in Johor Bahru, which he said will be his forever home with his family. It is a double-story house with about 4,000 sq ft which is a huge upgrade from their previous 1,3000 sq ft home. Now, Yao Wenlong and his family finally moved into the house and invited local media outlet 8world for a home tour. Read more here…

National athlete calls out ST’s double standards amid latest Lee family feud development

SINGAPORE: National athlete Soh Rui Yong has highlighted the Straits Times’ double standards in reporting about founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, as Singapore watches the latest turn in the bitter Lee family feud play out in public.

His observation comes after Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean’s revealed in a parliamentary reply this week that Mr Lee and his wife Lee Suet Fern are being investigated by the police for allegedly lying in a legal proceeding relating to Lee Kuan Yew’s last will.

Man alarmed after depositing $6K at UOB ATM only to find money wasn’t credited to his account

SINGAPORE: After a man deposited $6,000 at a UOB cash deposit machine (CDM) at Bukit Batok Central on March 2, he fully expected it to be credited into his account. When he realized it wasn’t, Mr Daniel Sim called the bank’s call center, and a customer service representative told him she’d inquire with the relevant department but that he needed to wait seven working days. Unsatisfied with this, Mr Sim asked for a call from the duty manager, who also said he would have to wait between three and seven days for an answer. “Just imagine $6k , is lost from your account, are you extremely anxious. Still got to wait??? Read more here…

Cameraman falls in front of Blackpink’s member Jisoo with both his legs up in the air

SINGAPORE: Who would not fall for a talented and stunning woman like Blackpink’s member, Jisoo?

In this year’s Paris Fashion Week, a cameraman literally fell in front of the Kpop idol, with both his legs hanging up in the air.

Pritam Singh appeals for help to find missing boy, 13, last seen at Bedok Reservoir Road on March 3

SINGAPORE: Early on Monday morning (March 6) Workers’ Party head and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh made an appeal for help with finding a young teenager who has been missing since early Friday morning (March 3). Thirteen-year-old Syed Azmie Mohd Suhaimi went missing after last being seen at around 6 am near Block 626 Bedok Reservoir Road on that day. Read more here…

