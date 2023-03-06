Cameraman falls in front of Blackpink’s member Jisoo with both his legs up in the air

SINGAPORE: Who would not fall for a talented and stunning woman like Blackpink’s member, Jisoo?

In this year’s Paris Fashion Week, a cameraman literally fell in front of the Kpop idol, with both his legs hanging up in the air.

This scene was caught on camera through video by the famous American lifestyle fashion news updates – Vogue – and posted it on their TikTok account. In the clip, it is evident that the unfortunate circumstance caught the attention of Jisoo, which made her stop and even offered to help the fallen man.

People have expressed their insights and opinions on what happened in the comments section.

One TikTok user stated: “Falling for Queen Jisoo,” which others agreed by saying “literally.”

A Tiktok user also said: “I’d take the hardest fall possible if it meant Jisoo acknowledged me.”

Others have been commenting on their observations and conclusions as to why the man fell, and shared their thoughts as well.

Another TikTok user mentioned that there was another woman who also tripped because ‘she was being pushed’, which caused the man to fall. This gained a reply that the woman was not pushed, but she tripped and so the cameraman did too.

One more TikTok user admitted: “Serves them right honestly. They need to back up and not be in people’s personal space so much.” A netizen replied to this comment saying that they were just staff/reporters for the event, and not paparazzi/fans.

A comment confirmed that the cameraman was okay after this incident.

“He is okay. He’s clarified it on his IG stories that he’s okay,” said the concerned netizen. /TISG

