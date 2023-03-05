Sonia Chew talks about physical intimacy in her podcast, says ‘We [women] have to be decent, but also wild?’

SINGAPORE – Sonia Chew, talked about the importance of physical intimacy with Medicorp’s DJ Avery Aloysius Yeo and Andrea, a love, sex and intimacy coach. They specifically talked about having s*x in a romantic relationship in her podcast episode, Men, Explain.

In a TikTok video, Sonia shared snippets of the podcast which talks about what men and women want in bed. In the clip, Yeo agreed that men know their way around women and what they want in the bedroom.

“Women are supposed to know the same thing [the way men know how to move during s*x] but they have to have a lower body count,” shared Yeo. Agreeing with this sentiment, Chew said: “We [women] have to be like decent, but also like wild?” Yeo then shared that having a great sense of communication ‘goes a long way in bed’, based on his own experience.

“I feel like that’s something that a lot of people don’t do,” he remarked.

“I realized that with women who don’t even have this higher body count, sometimes they’re really good in bed and it’s because they communicate,” Yeo admitted. Chew then asked if women who were communicative also spoke about what they want from men and Yeo said they do and in fact were not embarrassed to say so at all.

“I think it is easier for me to know what you [women] want, rather than me trying to figure it out and you faking it,” Yeo remarked. In a similar Instagram post related to the podcast episode, Sonia also questioned the difference between men and women’s perceptions on sex. “I feel like people always think that guys are the ones that like to have to be the ones to go up to the girl and be like ‘Hey, you know, can I get you a drink?’ and then it leads to s*x,” Avery declared. Andrea added: “I find that, that causes a lot of issues when it comes to dating and then approaching intimacy.”

