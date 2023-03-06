Man alarmed after depositing $6K at UOB ATM only to find money wasn’t credited to his account

SINGAPORE: After a man deposited $6,000 at a UOB cash deposit machine (CDM) at Bukit Batok Central on March 2, he fully expected it to be credited into his account. When he realized it wasn’t, Mr Daniel Sim called the bank’s call center, and a customer service representative told him she’d inquire with the relevant department but that he needed to wait seven working days.

Unsatisfied with this, Mr Sim asked for a call from the duty manager, who also said he would have to wait between three and seven days for an answer. “Just imagine $6k , is lost from your account, are you extremely anxious. Still got to wait???

How, can we trust the UOB services. Call them one of the best bank in S’pore, hahaha.

Every S’porean should consider this UOB,” he added in a March 5 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, where he also posted a photo of the transaction record.

Mr Sim’s post has gotten a lot of attention on the page, with a number of netizens telling him he should give the bank time to look into the matter.

“Maybe give UOB a few days to investigate. You have the receipt, bank can check your account and maybe the cctv at the machine you deposited the money. Hope you get your money back soon,” wrote one individual.

Another added, “The money will credit into your account within 5 working days. Its happen to me before. Just need to highlight to the bank will do.”

Others reminded him to make a copy of his transaction slip.

A number of netizens expressed dissatisfaction with UOB’s customer service.

One netizen tagged the bank’s Facebook account.

“UOB what’s your side of the story?”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Sim and UOB for comment.

