Pritam Singh appeals for help to find missing boy, 13, last seen at Bedok Reservoir Road on March 3

SINGAPORE: Early on Monday morning (March 6) Workers’ Party head and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh made an appeal for help with finding a young teenager who has been missing since early Friday morning (March 3).

Thirteen-year-old Syed Azmie Mohd Suhaimi went missing after last being seen at around 6 am near Block 626 Bedok Reservoir Road on that day.

“Dear Eunos residents – The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a teenage boy,” wrote Mr Singh, adding the details concerning the boy’s last sighting.

“Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-223-0000. They can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness,” he wrote.

Aljunied GRC, which consists of Eunos, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, Kaki Bukit, Serangoon and Paya Lebar, is represented in Parliament by the WP. Bedok Reservoir-Punggol is the ward under Mr Gerald Giam.

The WP chief also posted a link to a story from The Straits Times about the missing teen, which was last updated on Sunday afternoon (March 5), and quotes the police as saying that all information brought forward about the young boy will be kept confidential.

The report in ST mentioned that another teenage boy also went missing recently. Fifteen-year-old Jabez Sim Jun Hong had last been seen on Feb 24 at around 3 pm in the vicinity of Block 980C Buangkok Crescent.

The Workers’ Party has shared Mr Singh’s appeal for help in finding the missing teen on its Facebook page as well.

The Independent Singapore will update this story as details concerning the whereabouts of Syed Azmie Mohd Suhaimi unfold. It is our hope that he is found quickly and returned to his loved ones. /TISG

