Yao Wenlong shows off his S$400K house in Johor Bahru

JOHOR: Veteran actor Yao Wenlong announced last year that he finally bought a S$400K townhouse located in Johor Bahru, which he said will be his forever home with his family. It is a double-story house with about 4,000 sq ft which is a huge upgrade from their previous 1,3000 sq ft home.

Now, Yao Wenlong and his family finally moved into the house and invited local media outlet 8world for a home tour.

The actor admitted to 8world that his old house had lesser space, and his children had to share one toilet. Since his daughters are getting older, he decided to give each one of them their own personal space and bathrooms.

Wenlong’s new abode consists of a large living room, a kitchen, an outdoor deck, and three spacious rooms with separate bathrooms.

He also admitted that he was used to staying in Johor Bahru, since he is originally from the area.

“I’m from JB, so I’m very used to staying in this area. We looked at almost all the houses in JB, and we eventually landed on this one as my wife liked its layout the most,” he said.

“I had no clue about the paint colour, curtains, sofa, kitchen cabinet, and other furniture that was [going to be in the house]. The only thing I picked out is the TV set in the living room,” Wenlong added, as he was busy filming for the drama Strike Gold during the renovation process and let his wife decide on these matters.

He then showed his 86-inch television which he insisted on buying and adding to the house – even if his wife was against the idea of having a huge TV set. Wenlong explained that he is short-sighted, so he likes to watch things on a big screen without the need to wear his glasses.

The decorations and furniture in his new home only amounted to S$60k.

Watch the full house tour here.

