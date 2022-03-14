Home News Stories you might've missed, Mar 14

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 14

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top stories published today.

By Obbana Rajah
Should S’pore adopt anti-discrimination law? — Dr James Gomez says national legislation needed to deal with all forms of discrimination

Photo: Taken from Wake Up Singapore and unsplash.com/

Facebook page WakeUp Singapore asked Dr Gomez for his reaction to the announcement that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will buy back flats constrained by the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP).

“As early as April 2010, the UN Special Rapporteur on racism mentioned that the ethnic integration policy causes inconveniences for minority communities to buy and sell the flat,” he explained.

Read more here

Russian ambassador: Singapore should focus on important issues such as COVID, not Ukraine

Photo: IG screengrab/rusembsg

In a recent interview, the Russian ambassador to Singapore called the country’s critical stance against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as well as the sanctions Singapore has imposed, a “mistake.”

Mr Nikolay Kudashev, Russia’s envoy, said that Asian countries should take care of issues of “primary importance” such as recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic instead of the ongoing conflict in Europe.

Read more here

‘Society should function on trust’ — WP MP He Ting Ru calls for rethinking of MC culture

FB screengrab/He Ting Ru

In her Budget speech, Parliament Workers’ Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) called for a second look at policymaking and legislature based on the perspective that people are out to game the system to their own advantage.

Such policies, she argued, place “well-meaning people up against elaborate, sometimes convoluted restrictions that become crippling.” As an example of this, she used what she termed as “MC (medical certificate) culture”.

Read more here

2 men bully staff, threaten to beat them up after smashing plate at Punggol restaurant, customers come united to the rescue

Photo: FB screengrab/ tancarol

Two men eating at Fat Po, an eatery at Tebing Lane in Punggol, were determined to cause trouble on Saturday night (March 12), to the point of smashing a plate on the ground, pushing a female server and threatening to beat up a male staff.

In a post that has since gone viral, a woman named Carol Tan wrote about the incident on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook page on Sunday morning (March 13).

Read more here

“NTUC CEO, take note on how a true leader behaves” — says netizen of Sheng Siong CEO who stacked shelves on behalf of 4 workers who got COVID

Many netizens have praised Mr Lim Hock Chee, the Chief Executive Officer of Sheng Siong, who, together with his wife, have been stocking grocery shelves over the past week.

The Sheng Siong outlet in Commonwealth suffered a manpower shortage after four employees fell ill with Covid-19. Without any fanfare, Mr Lim and his wife got to work.

Read more here

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

