Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 14

Facebook page WakeUp Singapore asked Dr Gomez for his reaction to the announcement that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will buy back flats constrained by the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP).

“As early as April 2010, the UN Special Rapporteur on racism mentioned that the ethnic integration policy causes inconveniences for minority communities to buy and sell the flat,” he explained.

