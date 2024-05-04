SINGAPORE: An employee took to r/askSingapore to ask others, “Is it worth it to leave a bad Glassdoor review?”

In his post on the online forum, the employee stated that he is concerned that his former employer will immediately identify him, as the company only had 100 employees and 5 reviews on the page.

“Moreover, I left on not good terms; hence, I think they can tell who left the review. I’m just worried it comes back to bite me in the future, tbh, like legal action or something. Anyone have advice? Thanks.”

In the comments section of the thread, Singaporean Redditors reassured the employee that leaving a negative review is completely legal.

Furthermore, they shed light on the positive aspects of such reviews, explaining how they can aid fellow job seekers in making well-informed decisions about potential employers and steering clear of unpleasant work environments.

One Redditor added, “As long as you don’t make up stories and spout lies, it’s fine. No one can sue you for having an opinion. I’ve written plenty of scathing reviews on Glassdoor – nothing happened.”

While another commented, “Always good to leave a review in my opinion so that prospective job seekers get your perspective on the type of organisation they are joining.”

Some Redditors also suggested that if he’s genuinely worried about being identified or facing the consequences, he should keep his review simple and not give away too much information.

They also recommended leaving out any sensitive details that could potentially escalate the situation or lead to legal issues.

Meanwhile, a few others took a different stance. They discouraged the employee from leaving a review and advised him to focus on finding a new job as quickly as possible and look ahead to his future.

One Redditor said, “Not necessary to create enemies. Better to be forgotten.”

Glassdoor’s tips for writing non-defamatory reviews

Writing a review on Glassdoor, as pointed out by the Redditors, is legal and often even helpful for job seekers who wish to avoid companies with toxic environments.

However, one should keep in mind that companies also have the right to contest any disparaging or defamatory remarks against them.

According to Glassdoor, the company or the personnel involved can take legal action if these remarks are “verifiable facts.”

For example, writing, “A C-suite executive bribed six clients and embezzled company funds,” can lead to a defamation lawsuit if proven false.

Moreover, Glassdoor may be compelled to disclose the identity of the anonymous reviewer during legal proceedings.

To write a non-defamatory review, Glassdoor advises users to keep their reviews generic, avoid specific names, and not make it obvious which individual they are referring to in the company.

For instance, it’s acceptable to say, “The senior staff neglects the opinions of the team,” but it’s inappropriate to write:

“The senior executive who joined last December verbally abuses his female secretary and disregards feedback from the marketing department.”

