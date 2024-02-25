SINGAPORE: A man who seemed torn between ‘accepting a job offer’ and ‘walking away’ took to social media to ask his fellow Singaporeans what they would do in his situation.

“Got laid off recently from a company with a flexible work arrangement and other good benefits. Received an offer recently at a startup, 25% increase in salary compared to my previous. Pros: Good exposure, Salary jump. Cons: Work in office daily, Bad reviews about culture on Glassdoor (2star average, few reviews),” the man wrote on r/singaporefi on Thursday (Feb 22).

The man also stated that he has applied for other positions in other companies “that he is more interested in” and is still interviewing with those companies.

However, because he was unsure whether another opportunity would arise given how difficult the job market is, he asked others if it would be a good idea to simply accept the job offer.

“Should I accept this offer now or continue finding?”

“Take the offer if you can’t afford to let your finances take a hit; in the meantime, continue your job hunt”

In the comments section, several Singaporean Redditors advised the man to accept the job offer for now.

One Redditor said, “Take the offer if you can’t afford to let your finances take a hit, in the meantime, continue your job hunt. startups in SG are honestly just hell, jump at your first opportunity.

Otherwise, use this time to live your live , travel, do things you normally can’t do with a 9-5. No job will allow you to backpack cross country for 1 month without severely affecting your performance review.”

While another commented, “A hike is a hike. Suggest you take it and be on the lookout for a better opportunity if it’s a bad place. Check your notice period, too.”

The rest, meanwhile, warned him about the dangers of working in a toxic environment.

One Redditor said, “Those that have worked in a toxic environment will know a 25% raise isn’t worth the misery. But that said, depending on how much emergency funds you have to tide you through 0 income will determine if you need to bite the bullet for now.

Otherwise I would rather be jobless and not rush into one. Unless we are talking 6 months and still cannot find anything concrete.”

Another chimed in and said that the man needed to trust the Glassdoor ratings, adding, “Lots of terrible start ups out there. It’s the same as Google food reviews.

The good ratings can’t always be trusted , but the bad ratings are usually true, at least in the eyes of the reviewer.”

In other news, earlier this week, a man took to social media to ask Singaporeans if it would be wise for him to accept a job with a 15% salary cut.

“So I’ve been job hunting for 5 days, and the 4 companies I applied to told me they are looking for more experienced people, like 5 years or more.

If not I have to take a pay cut of 15 percent from the market rate. Should I take up the offer or go hunting for more? Sector is IT,” the man wrote on the online forum.

