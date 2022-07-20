Home News Stories you might’ve missed, July 20

Stories you might’ve missed, July 20

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Ang Mo Kio SERS: Residents upset with having to top up money, say “how many more years must I actually work to pay off all my debts?”

 

The Selective En-bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in Ang Mo Kio faced a lot of backlash from residents, especially the elderly.

Earlier this month, the HDB announced two new options for replacement flats that are now being offered to residents at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 selected for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

Read more here…

 

Maid says her employer agreed to different things during interview, asks if she should re-contract upon mutual agreement or go through agency

 

 

A foreign domestic worker unsure if she should renew her contract with her employer upon mutual agreement or go through an agency’s official process.

In her post on popular Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), she asked if anyone else had renewed their contracts with their employers without getting an agency involved. She added that she planned to ask them to draw up a mutually agreeable contract, as she noted that some items discussed during her initial hiring interview were not followed.

Read more here…

Second child under-12 COVID death in Singapore: 4-year-old girl with no past medical history

 

Photo: Unsplash/insung yoon (for illustration purposes only).

The Ministry of Health said a 4-year-old girl died on Sunday (Jul 17) of pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

This marks the second death of a Covid patient under the age of 12 after an 18-month-old boy who had the infection died after suffering a high fever and recurrent seizures on June 27.

Read more here…

 

Filial daughter gives mum monthly allowance and takes her on holidays, yet mother loves older brother more; hands him greater inheritance

 

how-to-create-a-productive-learning-environment-for-children-at-home
Photo for illustrative purposes only

A filial daughter who felt that no matter what she did, her mother would still always love her brother more, took to social media to vent her frustration.

In an anonymous post on Monday (Jul 18), the daughter wrote that her 50-year-old elder brother who was not well-to-do did not give his mother an allowance. The woman wrote that both she and her brother were married, yet she had two teenage children, but he did not have any kids.

Read more here…

 

Sweet Child O’ Mine! — Guns N’ Roses to rock Singapore! Coming soon!

 

Photo: FB screen grab/gunsnroses

Gen X and Singaporeans of all ages are in for a treat later this year, with American rock legend Guns N’ Roses slated to perform at the National Stadium on Nov 12.

“Singapore,  We can’t F’N’ wait,” the band tweeted on Wednesday morning (Jul 20).

Read more here…

