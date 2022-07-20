Sweet Child O’ Mine! — Guns N’ Roses to rock Singapore! Coming soon!

- Advertisement -

Gen X and Singaporeans of all ages are in for a treat later this year, with American rock legend Guns N’ Roses slated to perform at the National Stadium on Nov 12.

“Singapore, We can’t F’N’ wait,” the band tweeted on Wednesday morning (Jul 20).

With Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reuniting, the band kicks off its Asia-Pacific tour in Bangkok on Nov 9, with shows to follow in Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

Whether Guns N’ Roses will be playing in other cities in South East Asia is yet to be announced.

Tickets will start selling next Thursday, July 28 at 10 am through Ticketek, Sports Hub, and GHY Culture and Media, and range in price from $128 and range to $288.

The band, formed in 1985, is best known for such songs as “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Paradise City.”

“We’re all eager to return to business as usual, and who better to charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N’ Roses!

Witnessing the classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on the Singapore stage during this historic band’s previous Not In This Lifetime tour was an unforgettable experience for fans,” timeout.com quotes Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty, as saying.

Guns N’ Roses last played in Singapore in 2017, visiting the country for their Not In This Lifetime tour, which went from 2016 to 2019 and is the third highest-grossing tour of all time.

At that time, LAMC Productions was criticized for logistics issues as well as problems because of the RFID wrist tags for cashless purchases at the event.

The band had played at Changi Exhibition Centre, with 50,000 tickets sold.

“This energetic night is definitely not to be missed for the fans here and the region,” said Adeline Low, the regional senior group director for G.H.Y Culture & Media, quoted in CNA as saying. /TISG

