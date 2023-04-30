SINGapore it is: SUGA will be here. So will Jacky Cheung, Mr Big and NE-YO.

Forget the Ukraine war and US-China tensions for a while. The Singapore scene has suddenly come alive, with an impressive calendar of entertainment events for the second half of 2023 to justify its claim to be an exciting world city. But it is not a complete success story. One major performance venue stands out like a sore thumb, given the amount of public support and financial commitment that led to its existence.

Jacky Cheung and Aaron Kwok will be here. Kwok will be performing at the Resorts World Ballroom in June as part of a world tour. Not to be outdone fellow Heavenly King Cheung will “camp” at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July for six nights, no less. Looks like Singapore is the Hong Kong singer-actor’s second home. He once considered migrating to Singapore. He should have. He would have made lots of money buying a property then or from the ridiculous rent he could now collect. Guess he just likes to sing for his money. Well, it will cost you S$168-$388 to now watch him. (S$188 to S$398 for Kwok) I think he has nothing to worry here. His shows are usually sellout affairs. There are legions of fans willing to throw cash at him or Aaron Kwok or Andy Lau or Leon Lai. These four are more than singers or actors. They are celebrities. Make sure you hold tight to your GST subsidy.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium is a go-to venue for some seriously big Asian stars. SUGA (BTS’ Ming Yoong-ki), Amei, Grasshoppers and Wakin Chau (formerly known as Emile Chau). Can you get bigger or be more engaging than SUGA (“We’ll be in full bloom at the end of these hardships”. – super profound, no)?

Chau was big enough to be invited in 2000 to help usher in the new centennial at the official opening of the Fullerton Hotel with then PM Goh Chok Tong and the late Olivia Newton-John. I was there at the bash. Worth catching up with the Taiwan singer.

And in September, the usual entourage of major acts will keep the F1 groupies happy as they pretend to be interested in the souped-up cars zipping through downtown Singapore. I have been to one or two F1 events. You can hardly see the cars. You hear only the deafening zooms. But what’s there to watch? You are at the F1 to be part of the noise and action. Just drink your pina colada, flaunt your Omega Aqua Terra and learn to say things like airbox, ballast and G-force. Even Lewis Hamilton will be impressed.

You have these non-vehicular choices – Robbie Williams, Post Malone and others to be confirmed.

Even the Marina Bay Sands which had not lived lately its promise of big Vegas-type acts has delivered.

Its lineup is impressive. It includes the Consentino-Decennium magic show and “&Juliet musical: Shakespeare’s Greatest Love Story Remixed”, and at least two big concerts – Mr Big and Sabrina Carpenter.

Both MBS and Resorts World Sentosa are living up to their contractual obligations of bringing in the acts to liven the local scene. No more holding noisy concerts to disturb the plants at Gardens By The Bay.

Finally, the Star Theatre is bringing in two interesting acts. Both very very big.

Three-time Grammy award winner NE-YO will mesmerise fans with his slick dance routine as he raps and sings.

Then, we get a real blast from the past. Paul Anka, who was here in 2014, is coming back and he is also performing at the Star Theatre. Here is another chance for those who do not like to sleep alone or have girl friends called Diana to sing along with him.

While everyone is getting back into action, the SportsHub has still not yet matched the momentum of other less expensively equipped facilities.

Even after this Straits Times report in 2020: “SHPL (SportsHub Pte Ltd) has been fined over unmet standards, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng tells Parliament. While not specifying on the standards or the quantum of the fine, he notes: ‘SHPL is required to meet a minimum number of sporting event days at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium each year. Where they have not met the standards, they have been held accountable and financial penalties have been imposed.’ “

The main stadium is still underutilised, in my opinion, and is wastefully not moving in tandem with other venues doing their best to make this city exciting.

Tan Bah Bah, consulting editor of TheIndependent.Sg, is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg