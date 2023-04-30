Two children sent to hospital after fire allegedly caused by aircon erupts in Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE: Two children were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a unit at Block 110 Jalan Bukit Merah, on Thursday (27 Apr).

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) reported that it received a report at around 3.40pm that there was a fire at an eighth floor unit and that it used fire extinguishers were used to put out the blaze.

The fire allegedly involved the air conditioner in one of the bedrooms in the unit. Two children were rushed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for treatment and are presently in stable condition.

A video circulating on the Internet showed that the ceiling of the corridor outside the affected unit was blackened. Several fire trucks and many people can be seen gathered under the HDB flat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the SCDF.

Fires in HDB flats are not uncommon and can be caused by various factors. In light of this incident, SCDF has urged all HDB residents to take precautions against fires by ensuring that electrical appliances are switched off when not in use and not overloading electrical sockets.

Residents are also reminded to keep corridors and staircases free from clutter, as this can impede evacuation in the event of a fire.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg