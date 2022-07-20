American woman shares 10 reasons why Singapore is the ‘worst place to live in’ — one reason is because snakes fall from trees!

- Advertisement -

A TikTok of an American woman living in Singapore recently went viral, with many netizens leaving negative comments and some even telling her to “pack and leave.”

Alisoninasia’s TikTok that went viral is captioned “10 Reasons why Singapore is the worst place to live,” which was viewed 2.3 million times. Included on her list are humidity, high cost of living, snakes and bad hair days.

Some questioned her “10 worst” list, saying they had never seen a snake in Singapore or that her bad hair days were her problem.

And just like what happens when others are critical, some commenters told her that if she is so unhappy, she can just leave.

“You are not under any obligations to stay. Pack and Leave,” wrote one.

“When r U leaving SG? I will come personally to the airport to send U off,” commented another.

Ms Emerick addressed some of the comments on TikTok that followed, but they appeared to have taken a toll on her.

However, there is a context to Alison Emerick’s video.

The one that preceded it was captioned “10 reasons why Singapore is the best place to live,” where the smiling TikToker praised the many aspects of life in Singapore, including diversity, “amazing” schools, and “fantastic” public transport. This video has been viewed 180,000 times.

But with the internet (as well as human nature) being what it is, people zeroed in on what’s negative and left unhappy comments on her posts, which she put up on July 15.

By July 17, she posted another video, captioning it “People in real life are amazing. As is Singapore.”

In it, as her family were picnicking, a couple nearby allowed Ms Emerick’s young children allowed them to “crash their date and paint with them.”

She also received encouraging comments from other netizens, including the couple themselves.

Ms Emerick then went on to post a video explaining that she did not mean to offend “half of singapore.”

“I assure you that was not my intent. I love Singapore and I love living here, and I’m thankful to be in this country.”

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg