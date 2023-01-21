Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 21

GrabFood rider picks girlfriend’s order, receives S$10 tip

SINGAPORE: A woman who ordered food delivery saw a familiar face at her doorstep after her boyfriend picked up her order. A TikTok video posted by @kha1zuran showed the online community what it would be like if they had an unlikely encounter with a loved one, such as a food delivery rider getting the order of his girlfriend. “Point-of-view: Your girlfriend order GrabFood and you are the rider,” reads the caption of the viral video. The video showed the rider picking up the food, while a screenshot of the order from his girlfriend’s phone indicated he was the selected rider. Read more here…

Family head over to Kranji eatery for mum’s birthday, but despite advance booking it was closed when they arrived & staff refused to call management

SINGAPORE: A woman expressed her disappointment over social media after she and her family went to Kranji from Pasir Ris and Tampines to celebrate their mother’s birthday, to find that 555 Halal Galore was closed.

Ms Sharifah Aishah Mustika wrote about their “very unpleasant and unacceptable experience” on Facebook on Jan 15, as well as posted a video about it on TikTok, where it has since been viewed over 51,000 times.

Read more here…

Maserati driver who dragged policeman as he tried to escape demands car back & shorter jail time; judge says,‘the sentences are not high, they are right’

SINGAPORE: A man who has a number of criminal offences under his belt had the audacity to ask for leeway at his court hearing on Wednesday (Jan 18). In 2019, Lee was found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt when he dragged police officer Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar in his Maserati at a speed of between 79 km/h and 84 km/h in an incident on November 17, 2017 at Bedok Reservoir Road. Read more here…

Boyfriend in a relationship for 6 years initially promised gf’s parents he would propose, now says he is not attracted to her anymore

SINGAPORE: A girlfriend, who felt that her boyfriend strung her along for 6 years without any intention to marry her, took to social media asking others for advice.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that she met her boyfriend during her prime age in her late 20s, and she was now in her mid-30s.

Read more here…

PAP Sengkang team making their presence felt, distributing mandarin oranges for Chinese New Year festive period

The People’s Action Party Sengkang GRC team led by a former member of parliament Lam Pin Min, together with Ling Weihong, Assoc Prof Dr Elmie Nekmat, and Theodora Lai went around the constituency to greet residents and distribute mandarin oranges for the Chinese New Year festive period. Clad in their traditional all-white attire, Lam was joined by their fellow volunteers as they handed out the mandarin oranges to the residents. Lam is the only member left from the 2020 General Election, while the other three are new faces announced in March 2022, replacing Ng Chee Meng, Amrin Amin and Raymond Lye.

