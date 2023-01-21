‘Residents started a petition’ after receiving notice of renovation hacking/drilling work starting at 7 am

SINGAPORE — “Who the hell starts renovation so early??” asked a resident who received a notice of renovation work starting at 7 am.

The resident took to the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Friday (Jan 20) to share their concern with the online community. “Why can’t they start after 10 am? So inconsiderate,” said the resident, who also noted that “complaining to MCST (Management Corporation Strata Title) is useless because BCA (Building and Construction Authority) allows it.”

The notice states that the renovation would last from Dec 5, 2022, to Mar 12, 2023. Meanwhile, the hacking or drilling, AKA noisy work, will last from 7 am to 10 am in specified dates in January 2023.

“We seek your utmost understanding on this matter,” the notice reads.

“Residents here just started a petition to Tighten Commercial Construction Noise Limits in Mixed Commercial & Residential Buildings,” said the netizen.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to MCST for a statement and will update the article accordingly.

Netizens wondered how the construction period was permitted when general renovations should only be carried out between 9 am and 6 pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

However, such rules apply for Housing and Development Board (HDB)-related works.

“It’s a commercial unit below my condo. I was told by other residents that BCA permits it to start as early as 7 am. Sigh,” said the resident in a comment.

“Because this is a mixed development and commercial (establishment), renovation works are only allowed after hours. You can’t expect them to hack in the middle of the night. Hence the most palatable timing I guess, for your MCST is this timing. So never ever buy a mixed development condo,” explained Facebook user Keith Kyiv. /TISG

