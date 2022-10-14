Marymount resident can’t sleep at night from construction noise; proves noise ‘way above-permitted level of 55dBA’

- Advertisement -

A resident in Marymount has gone to great lengths to document the noise level near their residence that has been keeping them awake at night, to the point of buying a noise level monitor as well as documenting their nightly ordeal on TikTok.

Their TikTok account appears to have been created for this purpose, as the resident goes by Noisymarymount on the platform, and its descriptor is “Noise due to the construction of North South corridor along Marymount.”

Their first TikTok video was uploaded on Sept 4.

“Another night of construction along marymount road due to the construction of the north south corridor. It is so loud that even closing the windows and having the aircon turned on, we can still hear slight construction sound,” the caption reads.

@noisymarymount Another night of construction along marymount road due to the constructionof the north south corridor. It is so loud that even closing the windows and having the aircon turned on, we can still hear slight construction sound. ♬ original sound – noisymarymount – noisymarymount

“how do you expect bishan residents to sleep!!🥺” the resident wrote in a comment.

The ambitious North-South Corridor, the country’s longest Transit Priority Corridor, aims to directly connect the Northern region and the city centre.

It features not only bus lanes but also cycling routes and footpaths, and is expected to be completed by 2027.

And while traffic on the CTE and major arterial roads such as Thomson and Marymount Road will be alleviated by the corridor, there are a number of inconveniences that residents face, including, noise pollution.

By Sept 8, the resident started recording the noise level generated by construction.

“Date : 8th Sept 2022Time is 1040pmConstruction noise of the north south corridor along Marymount is way above the permitted level of 55dBA,” they wrote.

The resident’s sound meter, which can be bought online for around $20, shows the highest level of 63.9 on the video.

In videos that the resident posted, they wrote that they were recording the noise from around 300 meters away.

This is what the NEA website says about the maximum permissible noise levels for construction work, depending on the time of day.

On the following night, the resident posted another video and said that the noise level was “way above” the permitted level of 55dBA (decibels).

His device showed that noise levels were between 58 and nearly 63.

Commenters tried to offer helpful advice.

One said that a complaint should be filed at NEA.

Others sympathized and said they have the same problem.



