Stories you might've missed, Oct 14

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
How do Singaporeans feel about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore? Here’s what they said…

 

From Aug 29, 2022, mask-wearing will only be required for individuals who are over six years old when they are in healthcare facilities, residential care homes, and medical/public transport, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The Independent Singapore asked members of the public how they felt about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore.

Landlord’s friend appeals for help in finding tenant who trashed flat and left behind ‘inflatable’ girlfriend; shares his photo & video of the mess he made

 

Photo: Fb screengrab/EeTheng Chen

“Excuse me, does anyone here know him?” wrote Facebook user EeTheng Chen in a now-viral post on Oct 8.

“If you know him, please tell him to deal with the rubbish he left behind!” she continued in Chinese, posting a screenshot of the ID of the former tenant of the Selangor flat belonging to one of her friends.

Rebecca Lim is crying happy tears! ‘This Land is Mine’ won 5 awards at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards; shares drama trailer

 

Rebecca Lim, a 36-year-old Singaporean actress, happily shared in her Instagram post that the drama series, This Land is Mine, in which she starred with Singaporean actor Pierre Png, won 5 awards as National Winner at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The actress herself won Best Actress in a Leading Role, while her co-star, Mr Png also won Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Marymount resident can’t sleep at night from construction noise; proves noise level ‘way above-permitted level of 55dBA’

 

Photo: TikTok screengrab/noisymarymount

A resident in Marymount has gone to great lengths to document the noise level near their residence that has been keeping them awake at night, to the point of buying a noise level monitor as well as documenting their nightly ordeal on TikTok.

Their TikTok account appears to have been created for this purpose, as the resident goes by Noisymarymount on the platform, and its descriptor is “Noise due to the construction of North South corridor along Marymount.”

Nurse charged for killing 7 babies, says ‘I killed them on purpose’ — Attorney reports on how & what she used to kill them

 

lucy-letby,-neo-natal-nurse,-charged-for-the-killing-of-7-babies

Lucy Letby, a 32-year-old nurse, is undergoing trial in connection with the deaths of seven babies. She is accused of being a ‘poisoner’. The neo-natal nurse was also charged with attempting to kill 10 other babies.

Letby denied murdering five boys and two girls and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

