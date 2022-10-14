Entertainment Celebrity Rebecca Lim is crying happy tears! ‘This Land is Mine’ won 5...

Rebecca Lim is crying happy tears! ‘This Land is Mine’ won 5 awards at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards; shares drama trailer

The actress herself won Best Actress in a Leading Role

By Aiah Bathan
Rebecca Lim, a 36-year-old Singaporean actress, happily shared in her Instagram post that the drama series, This Land is Mine, in which she starred with Singaporean actor Pierre Png, won 5 awards as National Winner at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards. 

The actress herself won Best Actress in a Leading Role, while her co-star, Mr Png also won Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Been meaning to share this amazing news ❤️😭” the actress said. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebecca Lim 林慧玲 (@limrebecca)

This Land is Mine highlights the story after World War II, when Singapore once again returns under the British government, preceding four years of Japanese rule. It portrays the lives of people being changed by the sudden turn of events during that time. 

 

Suite Sound, the audio post-production and music production facility that handled the series, won Best Sound. 

The amazing director, Lee Thean-jeen, won Best Direction for Fiction. His direction led This Land is Mine to win Best Drama Series. 

“My heart is SO FULL. I’m so proud and grateful for everyone on this team ❤️🙏🏻 Excuse me while I go cry happy tears” Ms Lim added. 

Other Singaporean celebrities and fans expressed their love and support through the comment section.

 

Rebecca Lim has previously won Best Actress at the Asian Television Awards and Singapore annual Star Awards ceremony throughout her acting career. She exhibited her adaptability to any role as she acted in several prominent English and Chinese drama series. 

The Asian Academy Creative Awards is Asia Pacific’s Most Prestigious Award for Creative Excellence. It is a celebration of the finest works around the region. 

