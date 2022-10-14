Nurse charged for killing 7 babies, says ‘I killed them on purpose’ — Attorney reports on how & what she used to kill them

Synd Intl Nurse charged for killing 7 babies, says ‘I killed them on purpose’...

lucy-letby,-neo-natal-nurse,-charged-for-the-killing-of-7-babies

The hospital witnessed a “significant rise in the number of babies who were dying and in the number of serious catastrophic collapses.”

By Lydia Koh
Lucy Letby, a 32-year-old nurse, is undergoing trial in connection with the deaths of seven babies. She is accused of being a ‘poisoner’. The neo-natal nurse was also charged with attempting to kill 10 other babies.

Letby denied murdering five boys and two girls and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016.

The nurse reportedly killed the babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Chester, northwest England. She appeared at the Manchester Crown Court in northwest England on Monday, where she went on trial.

Attorney Nick Johnson says at the start of the nurse’s killing spree, the deaths at the hospital’s neo-natal unit were statistically comparable to other units in the U.K. before January 2015.

But this drastically changed over the next 18 months, during which the hospital witnessed a “significant rise in the number of babies who were dying and in the number of serious catastrophic collapses.”

“It is a hospital like so many others in the U.K. but unlike many other hospitals in the U.K., and unlike many other neonatal units in the UK, within the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital a poisoner was at work,” he adds.

In the end, the authorities found that the presence of Letby was a “common denominator” after an inquiry into the sudden spike in deaths and serious medical complications.

Letby poisoned the babies with insulin and cited the case of two boys born during the summer of 2015 and spring of 2016.

“Lucy Letby was on duty when both were poisoned, and we allege she was the poisoner,” Johnson told the court, reported The Times.

The collapses of all 17 children were not ‘naturally occurring tragedies,’ and they were all the work of the woman in the dock, who the authorities say was the constant, malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse for these 17 children.

Based on a statement from the Cheshire Police Department, Letby was first arrested on suspicion of committing the crimes in 2018.

She “was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries,” added the release.

