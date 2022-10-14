How do Singaporeans feel about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore? Here’s what they said…

- Advertisement -

From Aug 29, 2022, mask-wearing will only be required for individuals who are over six years old when they are in healthcare facilities, residential care homes, and medical/public transport, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The Independent Singapore asked members of the public how they felt about not needing to wear masks in most places anymore.

One individual said she would put on a mask if she’s in a space where another person is uncomfortable with her not wearing a mask.

“There are still many people wearing masks because they want to keep themselves safe, even their family lah,” said another respondent.

“For those who are not wearing masks, they feel they are more comfortable lah because maybe they know how to protect themselves.”

Meanwhile, an individual said she would still continue to wear a mask because it means safety for her and others. “This is a responsibility for others and myself,” she added.

“I think right now it’s more for our own comfort lah,” said a woman who preferred not wearing a mask in permitted areas.

“Actually, I’ve gotten Covid before, so it’s like I know already what to expect, so I just prefer not to wear lah.”

Although mask-wearing is now optional in other settings except those mentioned by MOH, the public is encouraged to exercise personal and social responsibility by continuing to wear their masks, especially in crowded places or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons.

Those who refuse to wear a mask when required will be issued a composition fine of S$300 for a first-time offence.

Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases. /TISG

