HDB flat neighbours treat common corridor as storage area, resident seeks advice, netizen tells him to ‘be a Karen’

SINGAPORE: In another post about problems between neighbours, a Reddit user asked who he could contact after his neighbours treated the common corridor as a storage area.

u/D14BL099 wrote on r/askSingapore on Monday (July 11), “Neighbors have been treating the common corridor as their storage area. Their items take up more than half the corridor. Items also block access to the elevator as well as to the staircase which is the only fire escape route available on my floor. Who do I contact to help resolve this issue?”

He added that he has talked to his neighbours about the issue but has received “nothing but empty promises from them.”

This situation has been going on for more than a year without any improvement, the Reddit user wrote.

He also wrote that he has written to the Pasir Ris Town Council since June last year. “Same as the neighbors, there has only been empty words and zero action. They can’t even be bothered to reply to my emails now that are asking for updates regarding the situation.”

One netizen advised him to reach out to media outlets.

Another suggested that he use the OneService app, which the post author has already done.

A Reddit user said that because the neighbors’ clutter is both an evacuation or fire hazard and a mosquito breeding hazard, he can reach out to the SCDF and the NEA.

Another advised him to take matters into his own hands and “be a Karen.”

“I took pictures and videos, then I called the town council the next day. I yelled at them and demanded to take down the names of every single staff I spoke to. After I had their names and designations all written down, I said, ‘If you all don’t do something about the neighbour’s dangerous obscructions, I will go to the MP this Monday and give him your names, then you all can explain to him why you didn’t do your jobs for over six months.’”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for further comment. /TISG

