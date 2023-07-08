Netizen asks what she can do about her neighbour who watches TV ‘so loudly’ at 4am

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit to crowdsource for help regarding a problem she has with one of her neighbours, whom she says watches TV “so loud” at the ungodly hour of 4 o’clock in the morning.

“My neighbour upstairs my unit just moved in quite recently and for about 2 weeks straight he have been playing tv so loud at around 4.30am to 6am,” wrote u/_agreenkiwi_ on r/askSingapore on Thursday (July 6).

She added that she is a light sleeper who wakes up easily.

Moreover, her hearing is pretty sensitive, and the noise from the TV is “very loud” for her.

“This whole ordeal really messed my sleeping schedule. I’m not one for confrontation especially with adult men. Should i message the police’s non emergent number?” she asked.

One commenter urged her to take the “soft approach” first, before resorting to filing an official complaint.

“Buy some chocolates or snacks, then write a nice note. No really; a nice note. Ask them to gently lower their volume as you are a light sleeper. Then hang it on their gate and hope for the best. If that doesn’t work, then try the hard approach. i.e. complain to the relevant authorities as per the suggestions here.”

Others, however, were all for a “hard approach.”

One urged her to first confirm that it’s indeed the newly-moved in neighbour who’s responsible for the noise, and if so, then she can be “polite, but firm.”

“Maybe ask the upstairs neighbour if he’s heard anyone watching tv super loudly…? if it’s him, he might get the hint,” another suggested.

“HDB recommends noise down between 10:30 pm to 7:00 am… Please talk to your neighbour,” another added.

“If everything fails, please consider using a white noise machine,” one wrote.

“Talking to them helps. Most people will tone it down,” a Reddit user assured her.

