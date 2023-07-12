PM Lee tells Transport Minister S Iswaran to take a leave of absence while CPIB probe is ongoing

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday morning (July 12) that he has instructed Transport Minister S Iswaran to take a leave of absence while the latter assists in investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

PM Lee said in a Facebook post that the Director of the CPIB had briefed him on July 5 regarding a case the Bureau had uncovered. CPIB had sought his concurrence to open a formal investigation that would include an interview with Mr Iswaran and others.

“I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on 6 July 2023, following which the formal investigation began on 11 July 2023. Minister Iswaran is currently assisting CPIB with the investigations, which are ongoing,” added the Prime Minister.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport in the interim.

In a July 12 statement, CPIB said that it “acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this case because a minister is being interviewed by CPIB. As investigations are ongoing, CPIB is unable to provide further details.

CPIB will investigate this case thoroughly with a strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth and to uphold the rule of law. Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities.”

It added that it would probe the matter “thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law”.

The director of the CPIB is Mr Dennis Tan. /TISG

