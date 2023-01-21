“Fast food… not fast delivery” — McD customers share their experience about waiting over 2 hours for food delivery

SINGAPORE — A customer who ordered from fast food giant McDonald’s revealed on social media that waiting two hours for an order to be delivered was unacceptable.

“This is simply unacceptable, almost 2 hours wait for FAST FOOD????” the Facebook group Complaint Singapore member asked on Friday (Jan 20).

He attached a photo of his order summary from the McDonald’s outlet at Loyang Point. The original estimated arrival time was between 6:25 to 6:40 pm.

However, the arrival time was extended to 7:30 pm in another screenshot. The order was placed at 5:47 pm, indicating an almost two-hour wait.

Other customers say they have experienced the same, with Facebook user Cindy Tan waiting three hours. “Last week, I ordered at 9 pm and they kept on changing the time and end up saying need to wait three hours for the food.”

“I have experienced ordering McDonald’s through Grab at 10 pm, but food reached me at 3 am,” added Facebook user Jason Neo.

“Fast food, not fast delivery la lol,” said a netizen.

Jonathan Lim says, “there is something seriously wrong with McDonald’s ordering system.” He noted that those who order at a McDonald’s outlet could approach the staff to expedite their orders.

“I encountered this at Rivervale Mall where a man ordered from the kiosk and then, after five minutes, did this method. He got his order within the next two mins and left. Those waiting patiently are left waiting. A few kids in front of me just ordered an ice cream cone, and they waited even longer than my 30 minutes.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to McDonald’s Singapore for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

