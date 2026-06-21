‘The screen just stopped working’: Employee questions being asked to pay for company laptop

SINGAPORE: There is a question from a netizen that sparked a very interesting discussion—should employees have to pay for company-issued laptops?

According to the details shared by the netizen on Reddit, the screen of his/her company’s laptop was accidentally damaged, and the netizen could not pinpoint a moment when this could have happened.

“I don’t even have a pet in the house that could have trampled over the laptop. Furthermore it stopped working right in front of my eyes,” the netizen claimed.

Unfortuantely, given the incident, the company is asking him/her to pay for the damages, and curiously asked if paying for a company laptop is normal at all.

Others shared their thoughts and opinions about this incident. One claimed that this is not normal at all and suggested: “Do not pay, ask for it in writing with your boss. The purchase and maintenance of Government supplied hardware is covered under an AOR paper and a contract paper. In this case as a user, if you were not informed of such costs beforehand the contract manager and contract executive has failed in their duties.”

Another netizen claimed that the netizen should report the incident to the branch or department head and explain what really happened. In most cases, the heads would agree to pay for this using their branch/department budget.

Some also encouraged the netizen to just stay strong and stand his/her ground, since the company should be the one addressing these types of unfortunate situations.

“Please push back. This is not appropriate, especially if the company is able to claim tax exemption on items like laptops and you’re not able to,” a netizen declared.

A comment also concluded that a company issued equipment or tools should be maintained by the company, and the only exception is when there is enough evidence that the user neglected or abused it.

In these types of concerns, it really depends on the company’s rules and regulations, and with what actually happened to the device. The discussion shows how important it is for employees to know how to respond given these types of emergencies, and for employers to make sure that rules are clear to avoid misunderstanding in the long run.