Morning Digest, Jan 22

SINGAPORE — With Chinese New Year almost upon us, a woman took to social media, seemingly annoyed at the practice of giving one’s spouse (usually the wife) a red packet containing money (ang bao). In her anonymous post to popular confessions Facebook page SGWhispers, the woman wrote: “I don’t understand why there is a need to give spouse(usually wife) angbao during CNY… there is even a “行情” (market rate) of how much you should be giving your spouse angbao, which is $288 to $688”. Read more here…

DJ Jade Rasif was nicknamed after the Pokémon Bulbasaur during her JC, guess why

SINGAPORE — Jade Rasif, 28, a Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality, and former actress, recently shared a very intriguing fact about herself during her Junior College period. In her IG stories, Jade wore a sleeveless top with the Pokémon Bulbasaur printed.

“My tshirt was my nickname in jc,” she said in her story caption.

Read more here…

‘Residents started a petition’ after receiving notice of renovation hacking/drilling work starting at 7 am

SINGAPORE — “Who the hell starts renovation so early??” asked a resident who received a notice of renovation work starting at 7 am.

The resident took to the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Friday (Jan 20) to share their concern with the online community. “Why can’t they start after 10 am? So inconsiderate,” said the resident, who also noted that “complaining to MCST (Management Corporation Strata Title) is useless because BCA (Building and Construction Authority) allows it.”

Read more here…

“Have you stayed friends after breakup/rejection? If yes, how? If no, why?” — Netizen asks for relationship advice

SINGAPORE — An online user has asked the Singaporean public for some relationship advice, asking if it’s alright for two people to stay friends after a breakup or a rejection. A netizen cut straight to the chase in a question posted for the Singaporean public on Thursday (Oct 20). “Have you ever stayed friends with (a) person after being rejected or breaking up? If yes, how did it go, and why?” they wrote. “For those who got rejected and continue to stay friends, did you eventually get together with that person? E.g the person started to develop feelings for you after.” Read more here…

Leon Perera asks: Do we have true meritocracy in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: While meritocracy is an ideal in Singaporean society, Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera asked in a lengthy Jan 19 (Thursday) Facebook post, “But do we have true meritocracy in Singapore?” He referenced founding Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s approval of Thomas Jefferson’s idea of a “natural aristocracy” based on merit, but asked if true meritocracy is present in Singapore, adding “And is such a true meritocracy really the fairest and best system we could think of?” Read more here…

