Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 18

Filipino expat says ‘cost of living in SG for her family of 3 is over 11K… If minority like me can do this, so can you’

SINGAPORE — A Filipino expat living in Singapore for ten years recently caused a stir when she said that the cost of living for her family of three is over $11,000. And that's without shopping, she said in a Jan 15 TikTok. The expat, who goes by @gieziheart on the TikTok platform, describes herself as a "Fashionista Lady ToothFairy" on her TikTok bio. Her family budget is as follows:

Uncle step on shopping basket at Sheng Siong Yishun, calls woman ‘siao’ for telling him about his unhygienic habit

SINGAPORE — An uncle displaying unhygienic habits was surprised and offended when a woman told him about his foot on a shopping basket, given that food was all around.

“I told the uncle nicely this is a grocery basket, and is used mainly to put groceries, food, fruits and vegetables,” said the woman. The uncle, however, replied by asking her if she is “Siao”?



IG ‘influencer’ says ‘Women are important than men in Singapore… rather sacrifice NS men in war than woman!’

SINGAPORE — A woman who was tagged as an influencer caused somewhat of a furore online when she wrote that "Women are better than men in Singapore! Because, women do not have to serve national service in Singapore." The woman, who goes by @kimalwaysdream on Instagram, elicited some angry comments on Reddit. The rest of her Dec 30 post reads, "If a war broke out, it is the men job to protect us women! That is how it is… We women are important. Would rather sacrifice men in the war than a woman!"

Lawrence Wong says S’poreans prefer to work than retire, but netizens say they’d retire tomorrow if they can afford it

SINGAPORE — After Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Jan 16) that most Singaporeans want to work longer provided they stay in good health, there were many reactions online, mostly disagreeing with his statement.

“A lot of people recognise that the minute they stop working, that’s when their health deteriorate very quickly,” he said, adding that work gives people “dignity and purpose.”



S’porean posts “Monopoly (game) ends when no one can afford to live on the board anymore… Is this where SG is heading?!”

SINGAPORE — An online user recently shared a post about a financial anecdote and wondered if Singapore was heading in the same direction. “Reminder: Monopoly ends when no one can afford to live on the board anymore,” the post read. Activist Johnny Akzam recently shared a rather relevant anecdote referencing the famous financial board game Monopoly. “Reminder: Monopoly ends when no one can afford to live on the board anymore. At that point, everything becomes worthless. The money means nothing. The hotels sit abandoned. The only thing left is to restart the game and do it again.”

