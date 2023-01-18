Uncle step on shopping basket at Sheng Siong Yishun, calls woman ‘siao’ for telling him about his unhygienic habit

SINGAPORE — An uncle displaying unhygienic habits was surprised and offended when a woman told him about his foot on a shopping basket, given that food was all around.

“I told the uncle nicely this is a grocery basket, and is used mainly to put groceries, food, fruits and vegetables,” said the woman. The uncle, however, replied by asking her if she is “Siao”?

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 17), Ms Mei Ling posted photos of the uncle with his foot on a basket while standing in a queue, perhaps to push the basket forward. The incident occurred at a Sheng Siong grocery at Blk 845 Yishun.

Some netizens commenting on Ms Mei’s post reassured her that she had done the right thing in calling the older man out.

“U deserve a pat on the back for pointing out his unhygienic behaviour,” wrote one netizen.

Others pointed out the stubborn attitude of the uncle.

“This kind of uncle very stubborn one. Cannot talk sense,” one netizen wrote.

Another wrote, “Talk to old people sometimes like talk to wall.”

“Selfish and unethical,” agreed another.

One wrote that it was “Quite sad to see this kind of old uncle doing not the right thing.”

Others suggested what Ms Mei can do next time this kind of thing happens.

“Next time must be tactical…act blur…ask him how much is the coffee? He will put down his legs, turn over to talk to you then likely forget about putting his legs on the basket,” one wrote.

But another suggested that she “Ask him buy the basket then make it his own personal basket.. He can even sleep in it if he wants to.”

Surprisingly, one person commented that this behaviour is “very common.”

Another netizen asked Ms Mei for clarification about what the man was doing.

