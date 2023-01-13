Wall of shame @ beauty shop in Yishun mall displays shoplifters’ photos complete with offence description

SINGAPORE — When a TikToker discovered that a beauty shop at Northpoint City in Yishun had a large wall of photos featuring people who had committed theft, she put it in a video that went viral, getting thousands of views in just one day.

“This shop has a wall of people stealing, not wall of fame ah, a wall of people stealing,” she said and began to zoom in on the captions on the photos. Under the picture of every shoplifter was the word “CAUGHT” in all caps, above a description of the specific offence they committed. “Awww man,” the TikToker can be heard saying. “What?”

TikToker @syapls posted on Wednesday (Jan 11), “Yall… I know this is to stop shop lifters but man If im in that i would be super embarrassed #tiktoksg #asian #shoplifters #walloffame”

It did not take long for sleuthing netizens to figure out which shop was featured in the video. When one netizen asked, “IS IT THE VENUS SHOP AT NORTHPOINT,” she simply wrote “YES.”

“Only in Yishun,” one person wrote, rather predictably.

However, another netizen wrote, “Only at VENUS.”

Some called it a “wall of shame.”

“HUH? Products are so cheap but people have nerve to steal,” wrote another.

Other netizens chimed in that the other branches of the store have the same “wall of shame.”

Another TikTok user wrote, “No wonder everytime i step in they suddenly very interested at what im looking for.”

The shop’s wall of shame has become an attraction for some shoppers.

“hahah I always look at the wall of shame while my partner gets her stuff lol,” one wrote.

The lesson here is, don’t shoplift if you don’t want to become infamous more so on the internet. /TISG

